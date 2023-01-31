Household grocery bills jump by £788 as food prices hit record high

Groceries

Shoppers are facing the sharpest increase in their grocery bills on record, after signs that food price inflation had passed its peak vanished in January.

Grocery prices were up 16.7pc year-on-year in January, in the largest rise since Kantar started monitoring food inflation in 2008. That included a “staggering” 2.3 percentage point jump in the four weeks to January 22.

The previous high had been in October 2022, with inflation appearing to ease in November and December.

However, analysts at Kantar said “that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived” in January, as supermarkets upped their prices once again after the Christmas period. Milk, eggs and dog food were among the items where prices rose the most, according to the Kantar analysis.

Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight, said: “Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills if they don't change their behaviour to cut costs.”

It comes despite supermarkets having recently said they were taking a tougher approach with suppliers in talks, in a bid to keep prices lower for customers.

Earlier this month, Tesco chairman John Allan said Britain's biggest supermarket “tries very hard I think to challenge cost increases” by its suppliers.

He said it was “entirely possible” that some brands were attempting to push prices higher than necessary, taking advantage of the current inflation in the system.

Others, such as Morrisons, have said they too are taking more “robust” approaches in their talks with suppliers. Morrisons, which last year slipped from being Britain's fourth largest supermarket to become its fifth, recently embarked on price cuts across their ranges, as it raced to tempt shoppers back.

Kantar said there was, however, a drop-off in promotions across supermarkets as a whole, as more grocers focused on price-matching their rivals or offering savings through their loyalty schemes. The proportion of spending on promotions dropped to its lowest level since at least 2008, Kantar said.

Amid growing pressure on household budgets and as prices carried on pushing higher, more shoppers turned to Aldi and Lidl. Both remained the fastest growing supermarkets in the four weeks to January 22, with sales at Aldi 26.9pc higher year on year and sales at Lidl 24.1pc higher. This compared to around 6pc sales growth at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.