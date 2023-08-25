Germany stuck between stagnation and recession, warn economists - latest updates

German chancellor Olaf Scholz is grappling with a struggling economy - AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Germany’s economy exited recession by the slimmest margin in the second quarter but its sluggish performance continues to drag down growth across the whole eurozone.

Gross domestic product stagnated in the three months through June, weighed down by sluggish global growth — which caused a slump in German exports.

The country has also been contending with a steep manufacturing downturn and soaring inflation, as well as aggressive interest-rate increases by the European Central Bank.

It comes as separate data showed business confidence in Germany took another hit in August, despite the economy just exiting a recession.

The Ifo institute’s sentiment gauge dropped to 85.7 from a revised 87.4 the previous month.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said: “Looking ahead, we suspect that household and government consumption will continue be very weak and think investment will contract.”

He added: “All told, we are comfortable with our below-consensus forecast that the economy will shrink further in both Q3 and Q4.”

Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING, said: “We continue to see the German economy being stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession.”

10:57 AM BST

I know things are still tough, says PM

Rishi Sunak has said the Ofgem energy price cap announcement is “really good news” for families.

The Prime Minister told the BBC:

Actually today is really good news for families up and down the country with a reduction in the energy price cap that’s going to reduce, on average, a typical family’s energy bill by about £150, easing the burden on the cost of living. And we took decisive action after Putin’s illegal war to help families by imposing a windfall tax on energy companies, using that money to provide about £1,500 of support to a typical household, but I know things are still tough and that’s why we are working night and day to bring down inflation, so that the money in people’s pockets can go further.

On targeted support to help the most vulnerable, he said:

It’s really important that we do target our support to the most vulnerable in society and that’s what we’re doing. So the national living wage has gone up by around £1,400 for those on the lowest earnings. Pensioners are receiving an extra £300 this winter alongside their winter fuel payment and everyone on Universal Credit is receiving £900 in direct cost-of-living support because I want to make sure the most vulnerable in our society do get that extra help. Even as the energy prices are coming down, we want to keep providing that help because bills are still high.

10:39 AM BST

German business morale falls again

German business sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in August, a key survey showed Friday, deepening the sense of gloom in Europe’s biggest economy.

The Ifo institute’s closely watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 85.7 points from 87.4 the previous month.

Analysts surveyed by financial data company FactSet had expected a better reading, of 86.8 points.

The poor reading came as final official data confirmed the economy stagnated in the second quarter, as the country battles challenges including still-high inflation.

Ifo president Clemens Fuest said:

Sentiment among German managers has darkened further. The German economy is not out of the woods yet.

10:22 AM BST

Oil headed for weekly loss

Oil is heading for a second weekly loss amid signs of improving supply and a deteriorating economic situation in China.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has gained 1.3pc to take it back above $84 a barrel, while US-produced West Texas Intermediate futures rose above $80.

However, both remain on course to be lower for the week after signs of a thaw in US relations with sanctioned oil producers Iran and Venezuela, potentially increasing global supplies.

Crude is now trading just below where it started the year, despite efforts by Saudi Arabia and Russia to boost prices by curbing supply.

09:59 AM BST

European gas prices head for weekly drop

The fall in the Ofgem price cap comes as European natural gas prices headed for their first weekly drop this month amid hopes that the threat of strikes at Australian exporters has been averted.

Benchmark futures contracts have lost about 10pc so far this week, even as prices moved higher today after two days of sharp declines.

Woodside Energy has reached an in-principle agreement with unions that is expected to result in a final pay deal by the end of next week for workers at one of its plants.

However, there is still some uncertainty as staff at two facilities run by Chevron continue to negotiate in a separate pay dispute.

Jonathan Stern, a research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said:

The European market is over-supplied until possible cold weather arrives. But this kind of ‘rumour volatility’ seems likely to be with us for at least another year.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, traded 5.5pc higher at nearly €34 a megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent contract was up 5.8pc.

09:48 AM BST

Energy price cap: how to protect against future price rises – and whether you should switch deals

From October a typical household will pay £1,923 a year for their energy bills, following a reduction in the “price cap”.

Tom Haynes details how you can keep your bills down as prices change.

Read on for details on whether you should switch suppliers.

09:38 AM BST

Ofgem chief questions price cap system

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley is one of many to question the effectiveness of the price cap.

He pointed towards the benefits of a so-called social tariff, which would offer cheaper gas and electricity to those most in need.

Without that, experts expect that average energy bills will remain at around £2,000 for vulnerable households for years to come.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Brearley said: “We are encouraging the Government to look at a system of pricing regulation to see if there are better alternatives. And yes, we’d like to see social tariffs in the mix of the things that Government might consider. And so we’re very happy to support them on that.”

David Cheadle, chief operating officer at the Money Advice Trust, the charity behind National Debtline, said: “This is an extremely worrying time for people who have fallen behind on their energy bills, whilst grappling with high costs across the board.

“Looking ahead to winter, many households will face impossible choices without further support.”

09:19 AM BST

Government must roll out street-by-street insulation, says Friends of the Earth

Friends of the Earth has urged the Government to switch from gas to greener sources of energy.

Connor Schwartz, warm homes campaigner at the environmental organisation, said:

With gas prices still more than double what they were before the energy crisis and emergency Government support now a distant memory, millions of people will be dreading another winter of struggling to afford their energy bills. People in the most vulnerable situations and those on lower incomes living in cold, heat-leaking homes have months of hardship ahead, unless the Government acts now to end our reliance on expensive, polluting gas and makes our energy system fairer and greener. It’s a disgrace that the oil and gas companies fuelling the energy and climate crises are celebrating record profits while some of that money could be used to support the hardest-hit communities and cut harmful emissions by funding crucial energy efficiency upgrades for millions of homes. With winter fast-approaching, the best time to start rapidly rolling out street-by-street insulation was yesterday, the next best time is now.

09:11 AM BST

'Families are absolutely going to struggle,' says Ofgem boss

It would “of course” be “helpful” if the Government reintroduced subsidies to help families directly with energy bills, the chief executive of Ofgem said.

Asked by Sky News if the Government should reintroduce subsidies, Jonathan Brearley said: “As regulator, it’s not my job to comment on Government policy.”

On whether it would be helpful if ministers did that, he said: “Well, of course it would be helpful, but what I don’t have to do that they have to do is think about the fiscal position, think about the tax position and all the other trade-offs they’ve got to make.

“What I would say, though, is we need to be clear that although this is better, families are absolutely going to struggle with their energy bills this winter and all of us need to work together to support that.”

On the standing charge, he said: “Well, we are examining the standing charge and we are looking at taking some of those costs potentially off of that fixed rate. What I need to emphasise is this is really complex.”

08:58 AM BST

German economy stagnates as it dodges recession by a whisker

Germany’s economy exited recession by the slimmest margin in the second quarter but its sluggish performance continues to drag down growth across the whole eurozone.

Output stagnated in the three months to June, official figures showed, matching an initial estimate.

The causes are sluggish global growth — which caused a slump in German exports — a steep manufacturing downturn and consumers rocked by soaring inflation and the aggressive interest-rate increases enacted to bring it back to 2pc.

The report is likely to fuel concerns that Europe’s largest economy — once the eurozone’s trade-fired growth engine — is facing a protracted period of weakness.

Germany is the only major country forecast to shrink this year, and the outlook is gloomy.

Industry had the worst month in half a year in June, and factory orders — a gauge for future activity — barely increased in the second quarter.

This week brought more signs of weakness as S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for August fell to 44.7 — the lowest in more than three years, with services shrinking for the first time in eight months.

08:47 AM BST

FTSE 250 dragged down by Watches of Switzerland and CMC Markets

The FTSE 100 index opened higher as it was driven by gains in energy and miner shares, while a slump in CMC Markets and Watches of Switzerland’s shares dragged the FTSE 250 lower.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3pc in early trading, while mid-cap stocks were down 0.2pc.

Energy stocks rose 1pc supported by higher oil prices, while industrial metal miners climbed 1pc, tracking metal prices.

Watches of Switzerland plummeted 26.7pc after it emerged that Rolex will buy watch seller Bucherer. The stock was the top loser on the mid-cap index.

Shares of CMC Markets plunged 18pc after the online trading platform forecast lower annual profit. The stock was the second biggest loser on the mid-cap index.

Investors will closely watch US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 3pm UK time for clues on the outlook for interest rates at a time when most believe the central bank is nearly done raising rates.

08:34 AM BST

Heineken sells Russian business for €1

Dutch brewer Heineken has completed its exit from Russia by selling its operations there to Russia’s Arnest Group for a symbolic €1.

The world’s second largest brewer said the deal had received all the required approvals and was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of €300m (£257.1m).

Heineken announced its intention to exit Russia in March 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, acknowledging that the process had taken longer than expected.

Chief executive Dolf van den Brink said: “Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia.”

Many multinational companies flocked to leave Russia after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, but the Kremlin has retaliated by seizing some assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in July to take control of French yoghurt maker Danone’s Russian subsidiary along with beer company Carlsberg’s stake in a local brewer.

Heineken has sold its Russian business for €1 - REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

08:24 AM BST

Watches of Switzerland plunges after Rolex takeover

Shares in watch retailer Watches of Switzerland have plunged as much as 26pc after Rolex said it plans to buy luxury retailer Bucherer.

The record fall in the stock - taking it to the bottom of the FTSE 250 - comes after it was downgraded to hold from buy by analysts at Peel Hunt, which says uncertainty about what the acquisition means for the UK-listed seller of Rolex watches is “likely to weigh for some time”.

The move could be negative for Watches of Switzerland in the long term, particularly regarding where Rolex might decide to allocate its timepieces, analyst Jonathan Pritchard said.

Around half of Watches of Switzerland’s sales are Rolex products, meaning “other brands will have to step up but sentiment will be harmed,” Mr Pritchard said.

08:20 AM BST

'We are expected to simply accept expensive energy costs,' says Uswitch

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said:

Falling energy prices are a relief as we enter the colder months, but the drop could be short lived as Ofgem will review the cap again before the depths of winter. Rates for the average home will be 7pc lower from October to December, but energy prices remain volatile and are predicted to rise again in January. Despite lower unit rates, energy use will be higher, so the average household may only save around £47 next quarter compared to current rates. When we also consider that there is no universal Government bill support this winter, the average household will actually be paying more than they were over the same period last year. We’ve landed in an environment in which we are expected to simply accept expensive energy costs. There are questions that Ofgem and the Government need to answer on whether the current regulatory rules are the best way forward to bring back cheaper energy for households.

08:13 AM BST

Ofgem price cap 'no longer fit for purpose,' says So Energy boss

Ofgem’s price cap is meant to shield consumers from market volatility but creating a ceiling for what energy companies can charge consumers.

However, it effectively became the UK’s universal energy rate last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices surging.

Bills are “way higher” than pre-crisis levels, Ofgem chief executive officer Jonathan Brearley said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said: “Many families are struggling, there are alternative options that may adapt better to these volatile prices.”

Simon Oscroft, co-founder of supplier So Energy, said:

The price cap is no longer fit for propose. In its place we need short term targeted support this winter, but also a more permanent replacement in the form of ongoing targeted support for those customers most in need.

08:04 AM BST

Mixed start for UK markets

Markets have made a mixed start in London, discouraged by a Wall Street slump that followed a blowout profit report from Nvidia and mixed reports on the United States economy.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.3pc higher at 7,342.51 while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen 0.2pc to 18,185.09.

08:00 AM BST

Energy price cap 'designed for yesterday's market,' says think tank

Dillon Smith, energy and environment researcher at the Centre for Policy Studies, said:

While a fall in the energy price cap is welcome, today’s announcement does not disguise the need for change. The cap was designed for yesterday’s market and is not fit for the current or future needs of consumers or the energy market. The cap discourages firms from proper competition and offering lower tariffs – something which could create real savings for Brits this winter. There are now a wide range of voices - including Ofgem Chief Exec Jonathan Brearley - calling for reform of the price cap. Government should rethink its approach to price protection, while introducing a stronger bulwark against fuel poverty such as a social tariff.

07:58 AM BST

Rising standing charges a 'matter for Ofgem,' says minister

Increases in standing charges mean that households that do not use much electricity and gas will not feel much benefit from the reduction in Ofgem’s price cap.

A standing charge is a fixed daily amount that you pay on your bill regardless of how much energy you use.

Energy minister Andrew Bowie said the fact the standing charge has risen for gas and electricity is a “matter for Ofgem”.

Asked whether he could explain to people why the standing charge rising for gas and electricity is the right way to go, he told BBC Breakfast: “That’s obviously a matter for Ofgem.”

Pressed again on it, he said: “I think the focus today should be on the fact that the price of energy is falling, people’s average energy bills are coming down.”

Asked once more about his thoughts on the standing charge, Mr Bowie said:

I think what we need to focus on today is the fact that people’s average energy bills are coming down. People will be paying less now than they have been for their energy bills overall. That’s an incredibly positive thing. The standing charge as it is is a matter for Ofgem. It’s something that the Government will be discussing, and indeed, the future of energy markets in the United Kingdom is something that we are reviewing. There’s a call for evidence ongoing right now. But today is a positive day. The price cap has come down. And I think that’s what we should be focusing on.

From 1 OCT 2023 Price Cap average direct debit unit rates for energy;



ELECTRICITY

Unit rate: 27.35p per kWh

Standing charge: 53.37p per day



GAS

Unit rate: 7p per kWh

Standing charge: 30p per day



07:45 AM BST

Energy prices to be volatile 'for some time,' warns Ofgem chief

Household energy bills will remain volatile “for some time to come”, the boss of Ofgem has warned, as the energy regulator cut the average cost for consumers by £150 a year.

Jonathan Brearley said that the energy market “remains tight” which will likely lead to more upswings in prices.

Ofgem announced it will lower its price cap - which limits the amount that a supplier can charge per unit of gas or electricity they sell - to £1,923 from October 1, down from an average of £2,074.

Mr Brearley pointed to the recent threat of strikes in Australia, which could have affected 10pc of global liquified natural gas supplies.

The potential for walkouts sent European wholesale gas prices surging as much as 40pc earlier this month, before falling back.

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said this could push up energy prices next year and inflation.

Mr Brearley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

I would love to come on this show and tell you that prices are going to fall but the truth is the market is still tight. Stepping back from all of this, this situation was caused by the fact that, as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia simply withdrew its gas from the international markets and that is why we saw the huge price spikes we saw last year. Now, the situation is much more stable this year. We have much more gas available... but the market is very tight. If I was to give you a small example, there was the threat - just the threat - of a strike in one part of our energy system in Australia. That caused prices to rise by 30pc. Now we have had the news that that strike may not happen and prices have fallen back down again. So I’m afraid that things are going to be volatile for some time to come.

07:36 AM BST

Price cap fall 'incredibly heartening,' says minister

Ofgem’s price cap announcement shows the Government is delivering on its plan to halve inflation and get the economy under control, an energy minister has said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if the annual typical household energy bill is a “fair and affordable price to pay”, Andrew Bowie said:

I think it’s incredibly heartening. Good news that the energy price cap is falling. It’s down roughly £580 from its peak and so I think it shows that the Government’s delivering on its plan to halve inflation and get the economy under control. And I think people will welcome the fact that average energy bills will now be lower than at any point since early 2022. So this is a positive day, we’re moving in the right direction and I think that we should welcome it.

Asked again if he thinks a typical annual energy bill is affordable, Mr Bowie said: “Many people... will be looking at this worried about the cost of their energy bill, but as I said, it’s heading in the right direction.”

07:29 AM BST

Work out your energy bill after Ofgem lowered price cap

Now that Ofgem has lowered the price cap on average energy bills to £1,923, the obvious question is what that means for your payments.

Thankfully our data teams have pulled together this helpful tool based on today’s changes to help you calculate what your costs will be this winter:

07:26 AM BST

'I can't offer any certainty that things will ease,' says Ofgem boss

Announcing the price cap, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said:

It is welcome news that the price cap continues to fall, however, we know people are struggling with the wider cost of living challenges and I can’t offer any certainty that things will ease this winter. That’s why we’ve introduced new measures to support consumers including reducing costs for those on pre-payment meters, and introducing a pre-payment meters code of conduct that all suppliers need to meet before they restart installation of any mandatory pre-payment meters. There are signs that the financial outlook for suppliers is stabilising and reasonable profits are returning. With the small additional allowance we’ve made to Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT), this means there should be no excuses for suppliers not to be doing all they can to support their customers this winter, and to reinforce this we’ll be introducing a consumer code of conduct which we will look to have in place by winter. This code will ensure there are clear expectations of supplier behaviours especially for their most vulnerable consumers with whom suppliers should be reaching out proactively, with compassion and understanding. There are great examples of suppliers already doing this but I want to see this become the norm in such an essential sector that has such a big impact on people’s lives.

07:20 AM BST

Bills are significantly higher than three years ago, says Miliband

The news the average annual energy bill will now be capped at £1,923 demonstrate the “Tory cost-of-living crisis is still raging for millions of people”, Labour has said.

Responding to the Ofgem announcement, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said:

These figures demonstrate the scandalous Tory cost-of-living crisis is still raging for millions of people. 13 years of failed Tory energy policy has left Britain as the most exposed economy in Western Europe to the effects of Putin’s war and Britain’s families and businesses are paying the price. Higher energy bills are unfortunately here to stay under the Conservatives, even with this fall, bills are significantly higher than they were only three years ago. The problem is the Tories have learnt no lessons from this crisis. They continue to side with the oil and gas companies making record profits over hard-working British families, with their refusal to fix the gaping loopholes in the windfall tax or make the sprint we need for clean power, keeping the onshore wind ban and failing to insulate homes. Labour would act to close loopholes and bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, alongside our plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower so we can lower bills for families and businesses.

07:17 AM BST

Ofgem lowers price cap after fall in wholesale costs

Here is the technical stuff after Ofgem slashed the price cap on energy bills to £1,923 as wholesale energy prices fell further.

The energy regulator said it was cutting the price that a supplier could charge for gas from 6.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) today to 6.89p from October 1.

The price of electricity will fall from 30.1p per kWh to 27.35p, Ofgem said.

This means that the average household bill will end up at around £1,923 per year, according to the regulator’s calculations, which is £151 lower than its previous cap.

Because the cap decides the per unit charge, households that use more will pay more.

This is based on an estimate that the average household uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas.

07:09 AM BST

Household energy bills to fall by £150 a year

Household energy bills will fall by around £151 a year as the price shock caused by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine eases further.

The cap - which limits the amount that a supplier can charge per unit of gas or electricity they sell - will fall to £1,923 from October 1, down from an average of £2,074.

Although it is down from the £2,500 families paid last winter once government subsidies were taken into account, it is still well above the £1,138 that came in February 2022 before Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered a shock to global supplies.

While annual bills are set to fall, seven million households will actually have higher heating bills this winter amid increases in standing order charges and the loss of government subsidies, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Last winter the average household energy bill was £2,500 per year, thanks to the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee scheme, meaning the Treasury covered the extra cost of the price cap, which stood at £4,279 in January.

Households were also getting £66 per month taken off their bills by the Government.

On Thursday, Ofgem was accused of allowing energy companies to ramp up “unfair” charges after analysts warned that more than seven million households face higher heating bills this winter.

Our deputy economics editor Tim Wallace has the details:

Increases in standing charges and the loss of government subsidies compared to last year mean that millions of households that use relatively little gas and electricity will be worse off this year than last, the Resolution Foundation said. The think tank said 7.2m households face higher bills, even as the price cap is expected to fall from £2,100 to around £1,925 this winter. Part of the reason families will be worse off is because government subsidies worth £400 per household will not be repeated.

Read on for the numbers.

07:01 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Energy regulator Ofgem has cut the energy price cap meaning households face a £151 reduction in average annual bills.

The cap - which limits the amount that a supplier can charge per unit of gas or electricity they sell - will drop to £1,923 from the start of October.

5 things to start your day

1) Oxford Street needs support to retain ‘iconic’ status, says Ikea chief | Swedish furniture giant delays new store opening in further blow to London shopping district

2) HMV owner in last-ditch bid to rescue Wilko | Late stage interest offers hope for some of the retailer’s 12,000 jobs

3) OnlyFans’ Ukrainian-born owner banks £267m from adult website as revenues top $1bn | Milestone comes in spite of platform’s growth slowing from runaway rates seen during Covid

4) Video calling is bad for creativity, says Zoom chief | Pandemic-era tech darling risks its own ‘Ratner moment’ amid return to office push

5) Record rise in young men out of work and education | Impact of lockdowns blamed for leaving 16 to 24-year-olds less prepared for getting a job

What happened overnight

Asian stocks tracked a drop on Wall Street while Treasury yields stabilised after further upward pressure as traders await Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit for clues on the next steps for interest rates.

Equity markets in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China all slipped with declines prominent in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks, echoing heavy selling in US tech shares on Wednesday.

Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday ahead of a key address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as Treasury bond yields resumed their upward climb.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1pc to 34,099.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 1.4pc to 4,376.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1.9pc to 13,463.97.

The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23pc from 4.20pc late Wednesday.