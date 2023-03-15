Household energy bill support extended for extra three months

Rachael Burford and Nicholas Cecil
·1 min read
Breaking News (Evening Standard)
Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Millions of households were on Wednesday spared a £160 rise in their energy bills.

Ahead of his 2023 Spring Budget, the Chancellor announced that the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will not rise in April as planned after the cost of gas fell sharply.

Instead, it will remain at the current level until June.

It comes as Jeremy Hunt is set to confirm new cost of living support during his Spring Budget, including ending the energy pre-payment meter premium and help with childcare costs.

Jeremy Hunt said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”

More to follow.

Latest Stories

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry blames SVB's collapse on greed and recklessness - and draws parallels with the dot-com and housing crashes

    Michael Burry blasted Silicon Valley Bank's bosses for the lender's failure, and hinted bailouts lead to asset bubbles, inflation, and other headaches.

  • Republicans are preparing to let some bills go unpaid as the debt ceiling crisis looms. Janet Yellen says their plan is just 'default by another name.'

    A default on the country's debts would cause near-immediate financial chaos, and Yellen said there's no shortcuts to avoiding that.

  • NDP want Liberals to expand GST rebate, fund school lunches in upcoming budget

    OTTAWA — The New Democrats say they are using their agreement with the Liberal government as leverage to push for more ways to save Canadians money in the next federal budget. Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he expects to see money in the budget to expand dental care coverage to teens, seniors and people living with a disability, which was part of the confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals. But he also wants to see the government extend the six-month boost to the GST rebate, introduce

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel blames the Fed for SVB's collapse - and warns of more failures and a painful recession

    The Fed's interest-rate increases put pressure on Silicon Valley Bank, and further hikes could cause other companies to implode, Siegel said.

  • US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer price increases eased slightly from January to February but still pointed to an elevated inflation rate that is posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve at a delicate moment for the financial system. The government said Tuesday that prices increased 0.4% last month, just below January’s 0.5% rise. Yet excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 0.5% in February, slightly above January's 0.4% gain. The Fed pays particular attention to the

  • If Ottawa wants tighten its purse, spending rules and more taxes could help: experts

    OTTAWA — As the Liberal government drafts its spring budget, fiscal experts say it should consider stricter spending rules and higher taxes to improve federal finances. The budget comes at a time when the government is facing pressure to rein in spending so as to not work against the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting efforts. The central bank has aggressively raised interest rates over the last year to dampen spending by consumers and businesses. Excessive fiscal stimulus could reverse some of

  • Entire US banking system downgraded after Silicon Valley Bank chaos

    The outlook for the US banking system is "negative" after a "rapid deterioration" in conditions for the institutions, Moody's has warned.

  • Freeland's budget has to tread a narrow path between competing demands for cash: sources

    The 2023 federal budget, set to be unveiled on March 28, will focus on three main priorities: affordability measures, investments in the clean industrial economy and the new money promised to provinces for health care. That's according to government sources familiar with the budget who are not authorized to speak publicly about it. But while ticking all three boxes would require billions of dollars in new spending, those sources acknowledge this year's budget will be constrained by a worsening f

  • Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin

    Western sanctions have hit Russian banks, wealthy individuals and technology imports. But after a year of far-reaching restrictions aimed at degrading Moscow’s war chest, economic life for ordinary Russians doesn’t look all that different than it did before the invasion of Ukraine. There’s no mass unemployment, no plunging currency, no lines in front of failing banks. The assortment at the supermarket is little changed, with international brands still available or local substitutes taking their

  • The World’s Most Expensive Countries To Live In

    Depending upon where in the United States you live, it's one of the more expensive countries to live in. Yet 50 other countries are also considered the most expensive in the world, though many of them...

  • Why central banks are too powerful and have created our inflation crisis – by the banking expert who pioneered quantitative easing

    The collapse of a US bank is the latest crisis for central banks to deal with. But rather than being saviours of the global economy, what if they are actually a big part of the problem?

  • Armed Forces may face further cuts, hints Chief of Defence Staff, despite boost

    The Armed Forces may face further cuts, the Chief of Defence Staff has hinted.

  • Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind

    The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in its largest defense request in decades in order to meet the threat it perceives from China. The spending path would put the military's annual budget over the $1 trillion threshold in just a matter of years, its chief financial officer said Monday. The administration is asking Congress for $842 billion for the Pentagon in the 2024 budget year.

  • UPDATE 2-Japan Inc delivers largest wage increases in decades

    Top Japanese companies offered their largest pay increases in a quarter century on Wednesday as the outcome of annual labour talks showed them heeding, at least for now, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's calls for higher wages to counter inflation. But now the weak yen and rising commodities prices are driving up import costs and have pushed inflation to its highest in four decades, prompting Kishida to beat the drum for better pay. It remains to be seen whether the higher wage trend will be sustainable, let alone create the "virtuous cycle" of stronger economic growth and 2% inflation long sought by Japan's central bank.

  • Chinese consumers out of COVID gates with caution, rather than zest

    Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19 restrictions, are returning to hotels, restaurants and some shops, but they are choosy about what they buy, disappointing hopes for an immediate post-pandemic splurge. China's battered property market, lingering worries over job stability, and government parsimony in wages, pensions and medical benefits are keeping shoppers cautious. In the absence of additional support, the recovery in household consumption, long seen as key to improving sustainability of growth in the world's second-largest economy, is likely to be gradual and uneven, they say.

  • UK employers feel the strain of missing skilled workers

    Frustrated with England's education system, Simon Biltcliffe spends a lot of time training new hires at his marketing firm in the "soft skills" he and many employers say the country's sluggish economy badly needs. Across Britain, Biltcliffe's frustrations are shared by businesses who say the nation's schools, technical colleges and apprentice schemes are not turning out the workers they need, from software coders and designers to skilled machinists. "There needs to be a step change," Biltcliffe said, speaking at the offices of Webmart - which advises clients on the carbon footprint of their marketing operations - in an industrial estate in Barnsley, a former coal town in northern England.

  • Nearly 2 years ago, the Greene report called for cuts to public spending and privatization. What happened?

    Remember the Greene report? Almost two years ago, an "economic recovery team" appointed by Premier Andrew Furey released a plan to get the province out of what Moya Greene, the team's chair, called a "fiscal crisis." The report was controversial — it recommended tax increases, spending cuts and privatization of some provincial assets. Some critics argued that major changes were necessary to ward off financial disaster, while others argued that the recommendations in the team's report amounted to

  • The Tories’ latest blunder is about to devastate household finances

    Investment will suffer. Shareholders will be poorer. Pension funds will have lower returns, and the competitiveness of the UK against our major rivals will be damaged.

  • IMF staff OK Argentina loan review, say targets could be eased

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of their $44 billion loan program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday, confirming that some economic targets for the country could be eased. The IMF staff said that adjustments were being requested to key targets to build up foreign currency reserves, which has been hampered by a major drought gripping the grains producing nation that has hurt exports of soy, corn and wheat. It said adjustments would be focused on early 2023 and would help adapt the program for the "impact of the increasingly severe drought", while also taking into account plans by the country to save dollars by cutting spending on energy imports.

  • Macron faces crucial test amid anger over his pension plan

    PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crucial test this week as the battle over his unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is set to reach a peak in the streets and at parliament, deepening a widely shared feeling that he doesn't hear the grievances of the French. The 45-year-old pro-business centrist has put his legacy on the line with his pension reform plans, central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive. But he may have to force it throug