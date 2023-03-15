Household energy bill support extended for extra three months

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Millions of households were on Wednesday spared a £160 rise in their energy bills.

Ahead of his 2023 Spring Budget, the Chancellor announced that the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will not rise in April as planned after the cost of gas fell sharply.

Instead, it will remain at the current level until June.

It comes as Jeremy Hunt is set to confirm new cost of living support during his Spring Budget, including ending the energy pre-payment meter premium and help with childcare costs.

Jeremy Hunt said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”

