Energy prices drive inflation to 41-year high

The soaring cost of dairy products, pasta and energy boosted inflation to a fresh 41-year high in October despite government help to reduce bills.

Prices rose by 11.1pc in the 12 months to October as the cost-of-living crisis deepened for households, up from an increase of 10.1pc the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It was the highest rate of inflation since October 1981, while costs were up 2pc compared to the previous month. Core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – remained at 6.5pc.

The latest increase was driven by the biggest surge in grocery bills since 1977 and higher energy costs even after the Government introduced a cap on average gas and electricity prices.

The cost of housing and household services, which includes energy bills, jumped 11.4pc - the highest rate since records began in 1950, the ONS said.

The ONS said a 24.7pc increase in energy from September to October fuelled inflation after the Ofgem price cap rose from £1,971 to £2,500 on October 1.

Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels were up by 90pc since a year earlier and up 25pc compared to September as the energy bills limit still represented an increase on Ofgem’s previous cap.

Food prices rose by 16.5pc year-on-year after an enormous jump in the price of milk, cheese, pasta, eggs and oils. Low-fat milk was up 48pc, cheese rose 27pc and pasta and couscous climbed 34pc.

The fresh peak is the latest sign of a grim winter facing households with the Chancellor promising to help control inflation with tax rises and spending cuts at Thursday’s Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt blamed the “aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine” for the fresh spike in inflation, warning that high prices are a hindrance to long-term growth.

He said tighter fiscal policy can help bring down inflation as he draws up plans to raise taxes and slash spending to shore up the public finances.

Mr Hunt said: “It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.”

City economists said inflation is likely to have peaked but warned it will depend on the Chancellor’s decision on the future of energy support.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the “inflation battle is not yet won” even if inflation has peaked.

He said prices will depend on government energy support, food inflation and the “stubbornness of core inflation”.

“The recent falls in global agricultural commodity prices suggest to us that food inflation will soon start to ease,” he said.

“There is growing evidence that the upward pressure on core inflation from global factors is now fading.”

James Smith, ING economist, warned the inflation rate is unlikely to fall below double digits until early next year but predicted that the Bank of England is likely to slow its interest rate rises to tame prices.

“With signs that inflation – both in core and headline terms – is close to or at a peak, and signs of recession mounting, we think the Bank of England is likely to pivot back to hiking in 50 basis point increments in December.”