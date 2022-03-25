Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. , LG Electronics, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. , Daikin Industries Ltd, Whirlpool Corp, Midea Group co ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple and Electrolux AB.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247437/?utm_source=GNW


The global household appliances market is expected to grow from $502.28 billion in 2021 to $557.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $818.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The household appliance market consists of sales of household appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce small electric appliances, electric housewares, and major household appliances.

The main types of household appliance are small electrical appliance, household cooking appliance, household refrigerator and home freezer, household laundry equipment and other major household appliance.Household laundry equipment refers to machinery and equipment that includes residential laundry equipment such as washing machines and dryers.

The appliances are operated by online and offline mode and are used for cooking, cleaning, and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household appliances market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the household appliances market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising trend of outdoor parties and cookouts on weekends and holiday is expected to drive the market for barbeques and grills in the forecast period.Rapidly evolving lifestyle along with the increasing outdoor recreational activities will increase the demand for barbeque machines and grills.

The Europe barbeque grill market is expected to grow to $5.98 million by 2026. Increasing access to unique camping sites, and increasing adventure camping, coupled with the rising disposable income will drive the market for barbeques globally, which in turn will boost the market for household appliances in the forecast period.

Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for household washing machines in the forecast period.The on-demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the global real GDP growth was 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, China is forecast to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable income coupled with hectic lifestyle of individuals will lead to an increase in on demand laundry services, thereby decreasing the market for household washing machines.

Household appliance manufacturers are embedding LED lights in their products to minimize power consumption.LED lights require lesser wattage as compared to CFL or incandescent light bulbs.

Household appliance manufacturers are more focused on introducing products with LED lighting for minimal power consumption and improved visual appearance.For instance, GE’s LED refrigerator lighting systems minimizes power consumption by 80% compared to halogen lamps.

The company has introduced products such as café’s French door refrigerators and profile wall ovens with this lighting. For instance, some of the major companies manufacturing LED lighting include Philip Electronics N.V., Osram Opto, Digital Lumens Inc and Cree Corporation.

The countries covered in the household appliances market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247437/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Wild go all in at deadline to get Fleury, back up GM belief

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have raved all season about their chemistry, as much of an asset for them as Kirill Kaprizov's deft scoring touch, the size of their second line or their newly created veteran goaltending tandem. General manager Bill Guerin believed in the team's intangible strength enough to take a big swing at upgrading the roster right before the trade deadline. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the headliner acquisition, and Guerin didn't flinch at the price of a premium

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge