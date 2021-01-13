U.S. House Votes on Trump's Second Impeachment — Watch Live Stream

Lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives will gather the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13 to debate an impeachment resolution based on a single charge against President Donald Trump — “incitement of insurrection.” Several Republicans are expected to vote in favor of the resolution.

The House took a preliminary step toward Trump’s second, and what would be an historic, impeachment on Tuesday night by approving a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to use their powers under the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office immediately, with barely a week left in his one-and-done term. Pence has indicated he has no intention of doing that.

More from TVLine

Watch a live stream of Wednesday’s proceedings, which are due to start at 9 am ET, below.

The debate comes one week after a pro-Trump gathering in Washington, D.C. — to protest Congress’ certification of the November election’s Electoral College votes, naming Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States — turned violent, and dozens stormed the U.S. Capitol. Circumventing barricades and pushing past law enforcement, the mob breached the Capitol building, while the Vice President Mike Pence, senators and representatives were rushed to safety or hid in offices/under tables.

As of Wednesday, five people had died during the attempted insurrection, including one police officer, Brian Sicknick, who had been overpowered and beaten by rioters.

At a rally held prior to the march to the U.S. Capitol, President Trump had told the crowd, “Republicans are constantly fighting like a boxer with his hands tied behind his back…. We want to be so respectful of everybody, including bad people. And we’re going to have to fight much harder.”

Story continues

“We will never give up. We will never concede,” he said. “And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal…. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Once reports of the attack on the U.S. Capitol surfaced, Trump tweeted a plea for respect for law enforcement, saying, “Stay peaceful.” Later, though — in a tweet that was removed (ahead of his Twitter account being suspended) — he regurgitated well-worn falsehoods, saying, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Best of TVLine