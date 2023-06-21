House Votes to Censure Rep. Adam Schiff Over Trump Inquiries

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Republican-led House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for leading a number of investigations into then-President Donald Trump as part of his role as the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The resolution passed by a vote of 213 to 209 along party lines, with six members voting “present.”

BREAKING: Democrat Adam Schiff has been officially censured by the House of Representatives for abusing his position on the Intelligence Committee to repeatedly lie to the American people pic.twitter.com/psfEX1jP1f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

“You honor me with your enmity,” Schiff told the Republicans on the House floor, adding later, “I will not yield. Not one inch.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

