House overwhelmingly votes to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, sending bill to Joe Biden

WASHINGTON – The House passed legislation Wednesday that would make June 19, or Juneteenth — the date commemorating the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas —a federal holiday.

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act moved through both chambers quickly, with the House passing it just one day after the Senate, after it had been stalled in the upper chamber.

Now that is has passed through Congress, it will soon be sent to President Joe Biden's desk, just days before the Juneteenth holiday Saturday.

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act would grant every federal employee a day off to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, discovered President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved African Americans in rebel states 2½ years earlier. The day is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

The legislation passed in the House 415-14 Wednesday evening, largely on a bipartisan basis. All those who voted against were Republicans. There were loud cheers from the House floor after its passage.

Who voted against a Juneteenth holiday?

GOP Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson told USA TODAY ahead of voting against the legislation he didn't support it because "we have enough federal holidays" and he didn't think it rises to the level."

"A lot of people already celebrate it" through their home states, he argued.

Today, 47 states and Washington, D.C., recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or ceremonial holiday.

Several Republicans, speaking from the House floor Wednesday evening, spoke in support of what the legislation does in designating the holiday, but disagreed with the process, and the name.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.,

questioned //the name of the holiday, accusing Democrats of politicizing the day by “co-opting the name of our sacred holiday of Independence Day.” Senate Juneteenth vote

The Senate quickly passed the legislation unanimously late Tuesday evening after months of delay after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., opposed unanimous passage over the cost of adding a federal holiday.

Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, spearheaded the legislation, and reintroduced the bill in February.

Markey had introduced it last June in the wake of the high-profile killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor – all Black people who died at the hands of police or armed white citizens. The 2020 bill did not progress to a vote.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday in front of the Capitol – which was also attended by Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation – lawmakers applauded the quick movement of the legislation, and noted its significance.

Markey said the United States has previously "failed to acknowledge, address, come to grips with our nation's original sin of slavery. We cannot ignore the toll that it took, and we cannot turn away." The bill "acknowledges the pain and the suffering of generations of slaves and innocents."

Jackson Lee said she sees a "racial divide crumbled, being crushed" under a "momentous vote that brings together people who understand the value of freedom. And that is what Juneteenth is all about."

Juneteenth, critical race theory and culture wars

Despite the passage of the legislation, the day is dropping into a culture war, as state legislatures attempt to ban school discussions of the long-lasting effects of slavery, systemic racism and critical race theory.

When asked about the issue of critical race theory, many of the Democratic lawmakers in attendance noted the commemoration of Juneteenth does not fully address racial justice efforts in the U.S.

Several also called for the passage of policing legislation and a bill on voting rights currently being negotiated in Congress.

"Of course today is not enough, there's so much more work left to be done, but this is an important day because it is a piece of pavement on that path towards justice," Smith said. "This is not a moment for complacency, this is a moment to rededicate ourselves to that work."

