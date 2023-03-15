House tour: Georgian studio flat from Harry Potter for sale in Islington

Knight Frank

A Georgian studio flat that once featured in Harry Potter is for sale on Claremont Square, London.

Arranged over the first floor of an elegant Grade II listed terraced property, this one-bedroom 339 sq ft apartment boasts bright and light interiors, high ceilings, sash windows, one bathroom, and a contemporary kitchen overlooking the leafy garden below. It offers the perfect location for those working in and around the city.

Movie fanatics will fit right into the neighbourhood, as Claremont Square is the home of 12 Grimmauld Place — an iconic filming location in the Harry Potter franchise, most notably Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. It features as the ancestral home of the Nobel House of Black family in the world of the young wizard.

The bedroom-slash-living room is a sociable place, perfect for relaxing, unwinding and recharging after hours. An IKEA KALLAX divider creates a clear boundary between the bed and the rest of the room, while the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light.

White metro tiles create a clean feel in the only bathroom, which also comprises a shower, sink and practical storage unit. We recommend adding a dash of colour through accessories to complete the look.

Accessed via the communal hallway is a maintenance-free decked garden. It's small, yes, but provides a blank canvas for new owners to transform as they wish. There's just enough space for a garden sofa, fire pit, hanging egg chair, and a couple of garden chairs.

Located just moments from Amwell village, Claremont Square is conveniently located for shops, buzzy bars, restaurants and tube stations.

This property is currently on the market for £385,000 with Knight Frank.

