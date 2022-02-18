House of Sunny's FW22 Collection Is Inspired by Y2K Fashion

House of Sunny's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, dubbed "Based on a True Story," ties back to the brand's first Hackney-based studio and is heavily inspired by Y2K fashion

Featuring hues based on the color theory range, futuristic metallics and thigh-high vegan fur boots are coupled with oversized silhouettes in a unisex range. The brand's cult-favorite knits arrive in the form of pastel blue dresses, striped halter tops and speckled sweaters. Garments in the capsule are subtly embroidered in black "House of Sunny" branding and draped in faux fur, boasting an effortless London street-chic style. Elsewhere, accents of leather are found on vests, racer-like jackets and handbags, adding a sophisticated touch to the collection.

"Last season was an introduction to menswear, which allowed us to play around with unisex styles which we are seeing more and more of," the brand tells us over email. "This season, we've really looked at the full wardrobe and global approach to trends, which has led us onto a collection of longevity. Introducing sustainable T-shirts and a color theory range, we've allowed the wardrobe to have far more staples in more areas allowing fuller outfits. We feel like this collection still has the attitude, energy and DNA from the previous collections, but with a more well-rounded approach for lifestyle."

House of Sunny's FW22 collection is expected to drop in the next few weeks. Peep the lookbook images above.