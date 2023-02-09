House panel investigating 'weaponization' of government holds its first hearing: live updates

The newly-established House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is slated to hold its first hearing Thursday to investigate the alleged weaponization of the government against Republicans.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

The Biden administration hits the road: President Joe Biden heads to Florida after visiting a union training center in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson plans to testify on the "roadblocks" he faced from government agencies during his investigation of Hunter Biden.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., speaks to supporters during a campaign stop on November 4, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

House unanimously condemns China’s spy balloon

A usually divided House came together Thursday to slam the Chinese government for sending a spy balloon to fly over much of the continental U.S. this month.

Five days after the military shot down the surveillance device, lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution condemning the foreign nation that called the incident “a brazen violation of (American) sovereignty.”

State Department officials said Thursday the balloon, which was shot down off the South Carolina coast, was fashioned with equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance.”

“An event like this… must not happen again. And it cannot go unanswered,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, of Texas, who is chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during Thursday’s floor debate.

- Phillip M. Bailey

White House calls House inquiry ‘political stunt’

A White House spokesperson slammed a House hearing scheduled Thursday as a “political stunt” aimed at getting participants more attention on Fox News.

The Judiciary subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government will hear from witnesses including Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who have investigated Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals. Other witnesses include former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Fox News contributor, and former FBI agent Nicole Parker.

“These extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress are choosing to make it their top priority to go down the rabbit hole of debunked conspiracy theories about a ‘deep state’ instead of taking a deep breath and deciding to work with the President and Democrats in Congress to improve Americans’ everyday lives,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

– Bart Jansen

Report: Election deniers lost, but election threats remain

Many Donald Trump-backed election deniers lost bids for office last year, but the threat of election subversion remains, says a new report – particularly physical threats to election workers.

“While the most feared threats to election administration and vote counting did not materialize in 2022, that doesn’t mean that the elevated risks to our elections have disappeared and we can lower our guard,” said Wendy Weiser, Vice President for Democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.

Weiser is a member of the National Task Force on Election Crises, which issued a report Thursday warning that there are still some current government officials – mostly Trump-style Republicans – who want to manipulate voting and election laws to favor their candidates.

The report urged the government to remain vigilant about election threats, especially from partisans willing to physically threaten election officials to try and get their way.

"The threat of political violence was one the most concerning aspects of the 2022 cycle and one that shows no signs of abating," the report said.

– David Jackson

Comer demands documents from president’s son, brother

The head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee ratcheted up his investigation of President Joe Biden’s son and brother with a request to them for documents since 2009 covering communications with intelligence agencies, travel and financial records since Biden was vice president.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the letters to Hunter and James Biden, and their business associate Eric Schwerin, would help the panel draft stronger ethics legislation for federal officials and their families. The request followed a six-hour hearing Wednesday about Twitter stifling news coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contained information about foreign business deals.

Joe Biden dismissed the inquiry. “The public’s not going to pay attention to that,” Biden told the PBS NewsHour on Wednesday. “If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it’s not going to go very far.”

--Bart Jansen

Hunter Biden lawyer calls Comer inquiry ‘inaccurate’ and ‘baseless’

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer representing Hunter Biden, replied to Rep. James Comer’s request for documents from the president’s son as “peddling inaccurate and baseless conclusions.”

As head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Comer, R-Ky., had demanded Hunter Biden documents about intelligence agencies, travel and finances since 2009 to draft stronger ethics legislation. But Lowell said Hunter Biden is a private citizen and the panel lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.

“Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation, turns the Committee into ‘Wonderland’ and you into the Queen of Hearts shouting, ‘sentence first, verdict afterwards,’” Lowell wrote in a four-page letter to Comer.

– Bart Jansen

Pentagon: China conducted spy balloon program for years

The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday.

When similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. But he said “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program.

– Associated Press

White House hits back at GOP after State of the Union heckling over Social Security, Medicare

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, GOP lawmakers responded with vocal outrage when the president suggested Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare. But on Thursday, the White House pulled out the receipts.

In a fact sheet titled “Congressional Republicans’ Many Proposals to Cut Social Security and Medicare, and Increase Prescription Drug Prices and Health Care Premiums,” the White House called out the party and several GOP lawmakers by name for having a “different record” on the popular programs than they loudly claimed Tuesday.

The fact sheet shows the White House’s growing boldness in calling out the opposite party as the 2024 election rapidly approaches.

-Ella Lee

'Moms for Liberty' asks Iowa lawmakers to get 'inappropriate' books out of schools

Five Iowa moms, all members of the conservative "Moms for Liberty" group, made their case to lawmakers this week about their efforts to remove or limit inappropriate books in schools.

"This legislature needs to come together and find common ground on protecting children from obscenity," said Mandy Gilbert, a Johnston parent and secretary for the Polk County Moms for Liberty chapter.

Outside the Iowa House Government Oversight Committee room, a small group held signs that condemned book banning. Former Iowa teacher Alena Treat said she's concerned the push against inappropriate books is part of a larger effort to remove LGBTQ representation from schools.

– Katie Akin, Des Moines Register

Hunter Biden laptop story enflames House lawmakers

The House hearing Wednesday into Twitter’s brief suppression of a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop outlined the queasiness of former executives to block it and provided a bare-knuckle arena for partisan lawmakers to debate allegations against President Joe Biden.

Former Twitter executives told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee the company blocked links to the New York Post story in October 2020 because of similarities to the posting of leaks from hacked Democratic computers before the 2016 election. The executives called the 24-hour suppression a mistake and said it was difficult to judge between contentious and dangerous speech during a campaign.

Republican lawmakers argued Twitter’s decision could have thrown the election to Biden rather than former President Donald Trump, while Democrats called the hearing “silly” and a "bizarre political stunt.”

– Bart Jansen

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized for lightheadedness

Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, is in the hospital, his office said late Wednesday night.

Fetterman was taken to George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded toward the end of the Senate Democratic retreat Wednesday, according to a statement from his spokesperson, Joe Calvello.

"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," Calvello said.

-- Candy Woodall

Biden schedule today

President Joe Biden will travel to Floriday as part of his post-State of the Union travel to bring his key issues to an outside-the-Beltway audience. He will focus today is on Social Security and Medicare.

Biden's event at 1:30 pm will be held in Tampa.

Biden to bring Social Security fight to Florida

President Joe Biden will continue his attacks on Republicans over Social Security and Medicare when he travels to Florida.

Biden has accused Republicans – including Florida Sen. Rick Scott – of endangering the popular retirement programs by proposing all federal legislation by renewed every five years. Scott says Biden is twisting his words.

Biden appeared to relish the dispute over the issue during his State of the Union address when Republican lawmakers interrupted his speech to challenge him.

Biden said Wednesday he hopes that means Republicans have agreed not to cut Social Security and Medicare but, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

– Maureen Groppe

Subcommittee on weaponization of the government set to hold first hearing Thursday

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., will testify Thursday during a GOP-led hearing of the congressional subcommittee investigating the alleged weaponization of the government against Republicans.

Johnson plans to speak about the “roadblocks” he faced from government agencies during his investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, that concluded in 2020 while Johnson was the chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Johnson's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently quit the Democratic Party, and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker will also testify during the hearing, according to CNN, which was first to report the developments.

– Lawrence Andrea

Biden: Republican investigations of my family 'won’t go very far'

President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ investigations into the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and other members of his family "won’t go very far."

"The public’s not going to pay attention to that," Biden said in an interview Wednesday on PBS NewsHour. "They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it’s not going to go very far."

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee held its first hearing Wednesday investigating the Biden family as former Twitter executives faced questions about media coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop. It's the start of a string of probes into the president that Republicans have long promised.

– Joey Garrison

