House speaker vote live updates: GOP's Jim Jordan loses 1st round of voting

Rep. Jim Jordan lost his first bid for the speakership -- the latest in a chaotic battle for the gavel after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

After two weeks of legislative paralysis, the House began voting Tuesday on the nomination of Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan won an internal GOP contest for the nomination after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race, but he faces an uphill battle in securing the 217 votes needed to win the gavel.





Latest Developments





Oct 17, 2:49 PM

Jordan's team says expect another round of votes today

“The House needs a speaker as soon as possible," Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, said in a statement. "Expect another round of votes today. It’s time for Republicans to come together."



The timing of a second vote, however, remains unclear.

PHOTO: Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican listens in the House Chamber at the Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC's Katherine Faulders





Oct 17, 2:26 PM

McCarthy says Jordan shouldn't drop out, confident he'll get the votes

McCarthy, the former speaker, attempted to equate Jordan's loss to exactly what happened to him.



"Jordan had just as many votes as I had on the first one. I think the difference here is we have rules so we can sit down, talk to the other members and be able to move forward," McCarthy said.



McCarthy lost 19 Republicans on the first ballot, while Jordan lost 20.

When asked if Jordan should drop out, McCarthy exclaimed: "No! No!"



"I saw the exact same vote that I got when I ran and I became speaker," McCarthy said.



McCarthy said he'll talk to Jordan and help in any way he can. When asked if he thinks Jordan will ultimately get the votes, McCarthy said "yes."



-ABC's Katherine Faulders





Oct 17, 2:02 PM

House goes into recess

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, after reading aloud the results of the first ballot, gaveled the chamber into recess.



“A speaker has not been elected,” McHenry said.



There will not be an immediate second vote. Lawmakers are now expected to huddle behind closed doors in conference.

Story continues

PHOTO: Speaker of the House Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry recognizes a member prior to a vote for a new Speaker of the House in the House Chamber at the Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)





Oct 17, 2:10 PM

The 20 Republicans who voted against Jordan

Twenty House Republicans cast their ballot for someone other than Jordan.



Seven voted for Scalise: Reps. Tony Gonzales of Texas, Kay Granger of Texas, Mario Diaz Balart of Florida, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, John Rutherford of Florida, Reps. Mike Simpson of Idaho and Steve Womack of Arkansas.



Six voted McCarthy: Reps. Lori Chavez DeRemer of Oregon, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia, Mike Lawler of New York and Doug LaMalfa of California.



Three voted for former New York congressman Lee Zeldin: Reps. Anthony D’Espositio, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota -- all members of the New York delegation.



Kansas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for Mike Garcia of California; Colorado's Ken Buck voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer; Michigan Rep. John James voted for Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole; and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz voted for Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

PHOTO: The House of Representatives meets to vote on a new Speaker of the House at the Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)





Oct 17, 1:56 PM

Jordan loses first round of voting

Jordan lost his first bid for the speakership. He received 200 votes, but needed at least 217 to clinch the gavel.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, nominated by Democrats, received 212 votes. Twenty lawmakers voted for someone else.





Oct 17, 1:33 PM

McCarthy, ousted exactly 2 weeks ago, votes for Jordan

McCarthy, toppled by a small group of GOP hard-liners on Oct. 3, voted for Jordan to be his successor.



The moment was met with applause from the Republican side of the chamber.



But Jordan is still on track to lose on the first ballot, with 15 Republicans casting a vote for someone else.

PHOTO: Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy walks to the House chambers ahead of today's planned vote for Speaker of the House in the House of Representatives at the Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)





Oct 17, 1:14 PM

Jordan already falls short of vote needed

The vote is ongoing, but Jordan does not appear to have the support needed to win on the first ballot.



At least five Republicans have voted for someone else.



Two lawmakers, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer of Oregon voted for McCarthy. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin., Rep. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida voted for Steve Scalise. Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for fellow Republican Rep. Mike Garcia.

PHOTO: Rep. Jim Jordan, the top contender in the race to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, stands at the back wall of the House Chamber before the start of the first round of voting for a new Speaker at the Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)





Oct 17, 1:02 PM

The math behind the speaker vote

There are 432 members in attendance for the upcoming vote to elect a speaker, according to the quorum call.



That means that 217 is the majority threshold needed to win the gavel, presuming every member in attendance votes for someone by name.



Jordan can only afford to lose three votes.



The speaker vote began shortly before 1 p.m.





Oct 17, 1:22 PM

Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries, slam Jordan's record

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., nominated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker.



Aguilar focused much of his remarks on Jordan's record, noting that one of Jordan's own colleagues once described him as a "legislative terrorist."



"When New Yorkers were recovering from Hurricane Sandy and needed Congress to act, he said 'no,'" Aguilar said. "When wildfires ravaged the west, destroying homes and businesses and those residents needed disaster assistance, he said 'no.' When the Mississippi river floods devastated the south in communities across state lines and needed Congress to act, he said 'no.' When our veterans were suffering from disease and dying as a result of their service to our country and Congress passed a bipartisan solution, he said 'no.'"



Democrats seated behind Aguilar responded to each example with the chant, "He said no."



"This body is talking about elevating a speaker nominee who has not passed a single bill in 16 years," Aguilar said. "These are not the actions of someone interested in governing or bettering the lives of everyday Americans."





Oct 17, 1:21 PM

Stefanik nominates Jordan for speaker



Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., rose to nominate Jordan for speaker. She received rounding applause from Republicans in the chamber.

"We are at a time of great crisis across America," Stefanik said. "A time of historic challenges in this very chamber. And a time when heinous acts of terror and evil have been committed against our great ally, Israel."

Stefanik went on to praise Jordan as a "patriot" and a "winner."

"He's an America-first warrior who wins the toughest of fights," she said. "Going after corruption and delivering accountability at the highest levels of government, on behalf of we the people. Jim is the voice of the American people who have felt voiceless for far too long."

Click here to read the rest of the blog.