House Speaker Pelosi says she will name GOP Rep. Kinzinger to select committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she intends to appoint Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and possibly other GOP lawmakers to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"That would be my plan," Pelosi, D-Calif., said on ABC's "This Week" when asked whether she would appoint Kinzinger or other Republicans to the panel.

Pelosi's remarks come after she rejected two GOP lawmakers named to the committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, setting off a firestorm and prompting Republican leaders to yank their entire slate of picks for the panel.

Pelosi said two of McCarthy's choices – Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana – would have undermined the integrity of the committee's work because of their earlier statements about the Jan. 6 attack.

"There's no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth," Pelosi said Sunday in defending her decision to bar Jordan and Banks from the committee.

The House speaker said she had not yet spoken to Kinzinger about serving on the select committee, but "he and other Republicans have expressed an interest" in participating.

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were the only two House Republicans to vote in favor of creating the panel, which will investigate the Capitol riot and make recommendations about how to avoid another attack.

Kinzinger claims McCarthy ignored warning that Jan. 6 events could turn violent

Pelosi already has named Cheney to the committee, along with seven Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has angered congressional Republicans over her handling of a House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney and Kinzinger have been sharply critical of McCarthy and other House Republicans' refusal to address the Jan. 6 attack, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election as president. McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans seem particularly reluctant to probe Trump's role in fueling the riot as he spread false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

"Maybe the Republicans can’t handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it," Pelosi said Sunday.

Pelosi created the select committee only after Republicans in Congress killed legislation that would have established a bipartisan independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania who supported the creation of an independent commission, called the attack “a terrible episode in our history which Donald Trump was at the heart of,” during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

But Toomey suggested the House select committee’s probe would be driven by partisan politics.

“It is politically to the advantage of Democrats to try to keep this issue in the forefront,” Toomey said, arguing it’s a way to distract from President Joe Biden’s policies.

McCarthy named five Republicans to the House select committee last week: In addition to Banks and Jordan, he selected Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Pelosi said she would have accepted the latter three. But she rejected Banks and Jordan, both of whom had opposed certifying the results of the election and have criticized the select committee's investigation.

Banks and Jordan have "made statements and ... (taken) actions that just made it ridiculous to put them on such a committee seeking the truth," Pelosi told reporters last week.

McCarthy called Pelosi's action "an egregious abuse of power," and he has threatened to launch a separate Republican-led inquiry.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said in a statement last week.

In a letter Friday, the House Freedom Caucus, a band of hard-core conservatives, urged McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker over her refusal to seat Jordan and Banks on the Jan. 6 committee. The caucus called her move “intolerable” and said it is evidence that she “has no interest in representative democracy.”

McCarthy has not publicly commented on the Freedom Caucus’s request, which would almost certainly fail in the Democrat-controlled House.

In her interview on ABC, Pelosi shrugged off the Freedom Caucus letter.

“I'm not concerned about a threat from the Freedom Caucus. We get those every day of the week,” she said.

