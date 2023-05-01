House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to Knesset, the Israeli legislature, about 'special relationship'

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy attends a special sitting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on May 1, 2023.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., became the second U.S. speaker Monday to deliver remarks before the Israeli Knesset, the national legislature of Israel, where he reinforced U.S.-Israeli relations and announced the formation of a House-Knesset parliamentary friendship group.

McCarthy led a bipartisan congressional delegation to the country to celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence.

McCarthy, who received a standing ovation for his remarks, said the newly formed friendship group will allow the House to engage more directly with the Israeli Parliament, travel to Israel to strengthen existing relationships and host Knesset members traveling to the U.S.

"This will be part of a new chapter of U.S.-Israel relations," he said.

On Sunday, McCarthy and the delegation arrived in the country and had dinner with Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. The Knesset speaker took to the stage after their dinner to play his electric guitar to "Hotel California" by the Eagles, a nod to McCarthy's home state.

McCarthy emphasized Israel's efforts to achieve independence in his speech to the parliament, calling the nation's rebirth "nothing less than a modern miracle."

"If we remain united, then the forces of freedom and democracy will always prevail," he said. "This is the foundation of our special relationship."

Why are lawmakers in Israel?

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy arrives alongside his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana to an honour guard welcome ceremony to the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on May 1, 2023.

Lawmakers traveled to Israel, one of the country's Middle East allies, to celebrate the its 75th anniversary and Yom HaZikaron, the nation's memorial day.

The trip is McCarthy's first foreign trip as House speaker and marks the second time a sitting speaker traveled to Israel since Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., in 1998.

The group consisted of 20 lawmakers.

McCarthy: U.S.-Israeli relations 'serve as foundation for greater peace'

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during a joint statement with his Israeli counterpart, Amir Ohana, Israel's Parliament or Knesset Speaker, for his visit to the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 1, 2023.

McCarthy told the Israeli legislature the United States and Israel are the only two countries "conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all our equal."

"My greatest hope is that our special relationship can serve as a foundation for greater peace across the Middle East," he said. "The progress towards peace in the past few years have simply been remarkable."

The speaker said Congress will work with Israel to achieve sustainable peace and cited a bipartisan resolution passed in the House that encourages the United States and Israel to expand cooperation on economic, security and civilian issues. It also encourages expanding the Abraham Accords, agreements to improve relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

"Congress stands ready to work with Israel to broaden and deepen those accords, working for sustainable peace with all of Israel's neighbors," he said.

McCarthy says Iranian regime threatens democracy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy sits with his Israeli counterpart, Amir Ohana, Israel's Parliament or Knesset Speaker, during a session of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 1, 2023.

The House Speaker said the Iranian regime is the main threat to peace in the Middle East.

"Most of the turmoil in this region, the violence and instability, can be traced back to that source," he said.

As long as he is speaker, McCarthy said, the United States will continue to fully fund security assistance for Israel and ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

"We cannot allow the Iranian regime's evil campaign to succeed," he said.

Expanding economic cooperation

The speaker referenced Israel's "thriving democracy" in the Middle East, citing its innovative high-tech sector, and said the two countries must expand economic cooperation.

He referenced a congressional working group that formed in 2021 for bilateral military research and development to benefit from both nations' innovation in military technology.

"I look forward to working with you as we strengthen this unique and indispensable bond," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits Knesset, the Israel parliament