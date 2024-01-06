Biden accepts House Speaker Johnson's invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7

President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Mike Johnson's invitation to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7.

"Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker," Biden posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday afternoon.

Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker. https://t.co/YChdO92WQK — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2024

In a letter to Biden on Friday, Johnson extended the formal invitation for the president to address a joint session of Congress.

"In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union," the invitation said.

This will be Johnson's first State of the Union since becoming speaker in October.

Biden accepts House Speaker Johnson's invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com