House 'shuddered' as small earthquake strikes near Tofino, B.C.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Nov. 25, 2022 to the northwest of Tofino. (fokke baarssen/Shutterstock - image credit)

People living in parts of Vancouver Island felt the ground shake on Friday evening as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tofino, B.C.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the "lightly felt" quake happened at about 7:50 p.m. PT, about 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino.

No damage has been reported, and a tsunami is not expected.

Former Tofino mayor and current Minister of Land, Water & Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne tweeted that her "whole house shuddered" during the quake.

Osborne also reminded local residents to sign up for tsunami alerts.

Friday's shake followed a 4.0-magnitude quake on Thursday, about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino.