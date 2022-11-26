House 'shuddered' as small earthquake strikes near Tofino, B.C.

·1 min read
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Nov. 25, 2022 to the northwest of Tofino. (fokke baarssen/Shutterstock - image credit)
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Nov. 25, 2022 to the northwest of Tofino. (fokke baarssen/Shutterstock - image credit)

People living in parts of Vancouver Island felt the ground shake on Friday evening as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tofino, B.C.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the "lightly felt" quake happened at about 7:50 p.m. PT, about 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino.

No damage has been reported, and a tsunami is not expected.

Former Tofino mayor and current Minister of Land, Water & Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne tweeted that her "whole house shuddered" during the quake.

 

Osborne also reminded local residents to sign up for tsunami alerts.

Friday's shake followed a 4.0-magnitude quake on Thursday, about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

Earthquakes Canada
Earthquakes Canada

Latest Stories

  • Mayor, councillors locked in war of words, lawsuit over inclusion of homelessness motion in Regina budget

    Regina city council descended into a series of heated press conferences on Wednesday as a dispute over what should have been included in the city's recommended budget is set to head to court next week. Coun. Dan LeBlanc, who is a lawyer, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Coun. Andrew Stevens and Florence Stratton, a well-known social activist in Regina. They allege that the city's unelected administration has purposely subverted the will of the democratically elected council it is supposed to fol

  • Biden says his administration engaged in talks to avert railroad strike

    President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration was involved in negotiations to avert a looming U.S. railroad strike that could shut down supply chains across the country but added that he has not directly engaged on the matter yet. Speaking to reporters outside a fire station on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, Biden declined to provide details on how the talks were going because it was "the middle of negotiations." "My team has been in touch with all the parties ... and I have not directly engaged yet," Biden said.

  • Jeff Bezos donates a total of $123 million to 40 groups fighting homelessness after vowing to give away majority of his wealth

    Bezos, who pledged to give away most of his estimated $124 billion fortune, made donations ranging from $600,000 to $5 million to housing groups.

  • Soaring demand at women's shelter hits home for mother of woman murdered in 2013

    At a ceremony marking the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the mother of a woman who was killed in an act of intimate partner violence in 2013 lamented the soaring demand at a Newfoundland women's shelter. In her speech, Debbie Hibbs said the dire situation at Iris Kirby House speaks volumes. "We are not working hard enough, and we have to start working harder and sooner," she said. Juliane Hibbs and her fiancé, Vince Dillon, were murdered by Hibbs's ex-boyfriend in Co

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.