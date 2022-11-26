House 'shuddered' as small earthquake strikes near Tofino, B.C.
People living in parts of Vancouver Island felt the ground shake on Friday evening as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Tofino, B.C.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the "lightly felt" quake happened at about 7:50 p.m. PT, about 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino.
No damage has been reported, and a tsunami is not expected.
Former Tofino mayor and current Minister of Land, Water & Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne tweeted that her "whole house shuddered" during the quake.
Osborne also reminded local residents to sign up for tsunami alerts.
Friday's shake followed a 4.0-magnitude quake on Thursday, about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino.