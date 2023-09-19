House and Senate Republicans announce they’ve reached a deal on NC’s state budget

GOP leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly announced Tuesday night they had reached a deal on the months-delayed state budget.

The nearly $30 billion spending plan, which lawmakers had intended to approve by July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, will now move forward with two-day votes in both chambers of the legislature on Thursday and Friday, after House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said an agreement had been reached.

A draft of the budget, obtained by The News & Observer on Monday night, includes 7% raises for most teachers and state employees over two years and a reduction in the personal income tax rate to 3.99% by 2025.