House sells for $1.4 million in Sacramento, California

The spacious property located in the 10200 block of Clover Ranch Drive in Sacramento was sold on July 21, 2022 for $1,375,000, or $368 per square foot. The house built in 2002 has an interior space of 3,732 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:

On Clover Ranch Drive, Sacramento, in July 2021, a 3,732-square-foot home was sold for $1,030,000, a price per square foot of $276.

In January 2022, a 3,732-square-foot home on Clover Ranch Drive in Sacramento sold for $1,340,000, a price per square foot of $359.

A 4,097-square-foot home on the 10200 block of Wildhawk Drive in Sacramento sold in March 2021 for $1,208,000, a price per square foot of $295.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.