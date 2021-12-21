House for sale in Texas is sunny and bright - but what’s with the spaceship bathroom?

A fancy home that carries a chic, French chateau-like vibe has hit the real estate market in Seabrook, Texas, for $979,000.

Aerial view

While the interior of the five-bedroom, five-bath house has a pleasant, sunny disposition with splashes of bumblebee yellow and sky blue, there’s one room in particular that stands out — and reminds people that NASA Johnson Space Center is right down the street.

Exterior

Literally.

Interior

And a single bathroom on the lakefront property reflects that, it would appear.

Bathroom

“Home is on a quiet cul-de-sac, has three floors of main living space, and walls of windows provide sweeping views and flood the home with natural northern light,” the listing on Zillow describes. “Bonus game-room on the top floor and a half bath that is in spaceship theme with fiber optic star ceiling, space artifacts, audio and visual special effects.”

Bathroom

The unusual, yet cool, house managed to capture the attention of fans on Zillow Gone Wild, who took to the comment section of the home’s post to vent, joke and marvel at that bathroom in particular.

Living room

“I’m afraid to ask what some of (these) switches by the toilet do!” one person wrote. “Otherwise, great house.”

Dining area and kitchen

“Come on now folks…” another said. “We all want to use that bathroom and call out ‘Houston we have a problem.’”

Bedroom

“The rest of the house is mostly fine aside from some paint color, and then BOOM that bathroom really comes out of no where,” another observed.

Bathroom

“I love how generically bland this big house is and then BAM, that bathroom,” one person said.

Bathroom

“Its a gorgeous home...in Texas,” another said. “But its near Houston, so (likely) a NASA/Space X family lived and peed here...”

Game room

“Considering this is down the road from NASA, I’m not really surprised,” another observed.

“I’d give Elon all the credit for that bathroom,” another joked.

Deck

“I love this entire house!” one person wrote. “It would be so fun to have guests over, and when they asked to use the bathroom, casually direct them to the space center down the hall.”

Story continues

Think this Illinois house for sale looks goth on outside? Wait until you see inside

House for sale on Outer Banks in NC is ‘uglier than your 3rd divorce.’ See why

It’s called ‘Black Beauty’ and among the coolest Airbnbs in Texas. Take a look