House Republicans launch investigations into Biden's handling of classified documents

House Republicans announced Friday they are investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents that were found at his private office and the garage of his Delaware home.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Judiciary Committee requested documents related to the discovery of the documents andGarland's appointment of special counsel Richard Hur to review the handling of the documents.

"The American people deserve transparency and accountability from our most-senior executive branch law enforcement officials," the letter reads, requesting the Justice Department to provide the documents no later than Jan. 27.

Earlier Friday, the House Oversight Committee, also began it's own investigation into the documents. Chair of the committee, Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, sent a letter to the White House requesting additional details about what the documents entailed and where they were found.

Comer in his letter tied the documents to the committee's future probe into the president's son, Hunter Biden and his financial dealings.

"The Committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States," the letter read.

The discovery of the documents has drawn intense scrutiny from House Republicans, who have compared the situation to the Justice Department's separate probe of former president Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.

"The Department's actions here appear to depart from how it acted in similar circumstances," said the letter from the Judiciary Committee.

The White House confirmed Monday that a number of classified documents from Biden’s years as vice president had been discovered in a box in a storage closet connected to a Washington office that Biden used prior to his presidential campaign. The documents were immediately turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, the White House said.

Biden said he was “surprised” to learn of the discovery of the records. He had branded his predecessor, Donald Trump, "irresponsible" for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Contributing: Michael Collins

