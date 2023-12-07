House Republicans censure Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm

Photograph: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Republicans in the US House on Thursday formally censured the New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building.

A resolution passed a vote on Wednesday, 216-201 with one Democrat, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, a member of the House ethics committee, voting present.

On Thursday, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 214-191 with five voting present. Three Democrats – Jahana Hayes, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Chris Pappas – voted in favour.

Bowman was caught on surveillance video pulling the alarm on 30 September, as a vote loomed during efforts to avoid a government shutdown. He said he did so accidentally. Critics claimed he was trying to delay the vote.

Bowman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour, under Washington DC law, and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine, the maximum applicable.

As a prominent progressive in Congress, Bowman has long presented a tempting target for rightwing anger.

Last week, the New York Republican, fabulist and accused fraudster George Santos introduced a motion to expel Bowman, a parting shot on his own way out of the building, as he became only the sixth member ever expelled from the House.

The resolution to censure Bowman was introduced by Lisa McClain, a Republican from Michigan.

In a statement, McClain said: “While the House was working tirelessly to avert a government shutdown, Representative Bowman was working nefariously to prevent a vote.

“It is reprehensible that a member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks. Especially from a former schoolteacher, who without a doubt understands the function and severity of pulling a fire alarm.”

McClain’s resolution said Bowman should “forthwith present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure, [to] be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the speaker”.

Speaking on the House floor, Bowman said: “I immediately took responsibility and accountability for my actions and pled guilty. Immediately. Republicans are here trying to rehash an already litigated matter.”

Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, called the resolution “profoundly stupid” and added: “Under Republican control, this chamber has become a place where trivial issues get debated passionately, and important ones not at all.”