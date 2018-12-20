House report: USOC's culture to blame for failing to protect athletes from sexual abuse

Leaders of the USOC’s national governing bodies testified at a House subcommittee hearing May 23 in Washington. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A new report found that the culture of the United States Olympic Committee, as well as inconsistent policies in the 47 national governing bodies (NGBs) it oversees, is at fault for failing to protect athletes from sexual abuse.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee gave USA Today an advance look at the report, “Nassar and Beyond: A Review of the Olympic Community’s Efforts to Protect Athletes from Sexual Abuse,” which was released Thursday. The bipartisan group said it is both “encouraged and discouraged by its findings.”

It drops one week after the Ropes & Gray report found USOC officials deleted emails to keep the Nassar allegations secret.

Who was involved?

The year-long investigation is based on 152,000 pages of documents, letters sent to NGBs and Michigan State University, where Nassar was a team doctor, a May 23 hearing and conversations with survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar. More than 350 women and girls reported being sexually abused by Nassar, who was sentenced to prison early this year.

The USOC commissioned an audit in 2017 by Baker Tilly Virchow Krause that was also included.

What was encouraging about it?

The subcommittee found the groups have taken “great strides” in protecting their athletes from sexual abuse and misconduct. Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said in a statement there is more to do “so that our athletes can finally feel safe and protected.”

Sarah Hirshland, the USOC CEO, said in a statement the report “adds another meaningful source of information to ensure we understand areas in which the Olympic community failed athletes.”

What did the House report find?

The entire culture in the USOC and its governing bodies is the main culprit.

“The culture of the Olympic community must change … It is critical that the USOC, the NGBs, and all those involved in organized sport recognize that the protection of athletes — the vast majority of whom are minors — must be the top priority,” according to the report.

The House found policies asked that the “the effect on the USOC’s reputation” be taken into account when imposing sanctions.

The Baker Tilly audit discovered two key findings:

More than half of the NGBs (27 of 48) were not properly or consistently conducting background checks on coaches. Only one of the NGBs do background checks on athletes; the U.S. Center for SafeSport reported to the House that athlete-on-athlete abuse is the second most frequent type reported.

The House found that with no consistent policy about the list of banned individuals, which USA Today investigated in an extensive piece last week, 11 NGBs do not publicly publish them. There are also gasps in who falls under the purview of athlete protection policies.

What does USOC do now?

The report made recommendations, including that the USOC put forth less-severe sanctions so that people are more likely to come forward. It also recommended more consistent policies across all NGBs and that the USOC be able to decertify or defund them if necessary.

