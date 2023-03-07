Early retirees facing pension cash crunch, warns Bank of England official - live updates

Bank of England monetary policy committee member Catherine Mann - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Over-50s who retire early will have to return to the workforce to top up their pensions, a Bank of England policymaker has warned.

Catherine Mann, a member of the monetary policy committee, said people retiring at the age of 55 faced a challenge to make sure their retirement savings "match your longevity".

She also warned it would be "more difficult" for them to return to the labour force a few years down the line.

She told Bloomberg TV: "There's a challenge to making sure that your retirement savings are going to match your longevity.

"And so I’m worried that a couple of years down the line, we're going to see people trying to come back into the labour force and that's going to be much more difficult.

"Now we have seen just a little bit of an indication that the people who have taken early retirement might be coming back for part time positions. But it's early days on that.

"And as I say, I worry that people are going to find that their pensions are not sufficient for their preferred lifestyle and are going to want to come back."

10:31 AM

Pound slips after Bank of England official's warning

The pound has edged lower following comments from Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann suggesting that sterling could weaken.

Ms Mann warned that there may be "more to go" in the depreciation in the pound as markets adjust to higher forecast rises in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

However, the reaction has been fairly muted, with the pound down 0.2pc against the dollar at $1.20.

The pound is flat against the euro and is trading near 89p.

10:24 AM

Striking how slow growth is in the UK, warns Mann

Supply issues in the UK economy will limit how much it can grow, according to Catherine Mann.

The Bank of England monetary policy committee member told Bloomberg TV that it is "really is striking how slow growth is in the UK". She said:

The concern that I have is… the supply side. We did a supply stock take that we outlined in our monetary policy report for the February edition and it really is striking how slow growth is in the UK. It is much slower than what we observed for the US and euro area. The supply side sets the speed limit for how much the economy can grow without generating inflation and so I really worry about the supply side of the UK economy.

She said Brexit "is a factor" on both the supply side and pricing power.

10:08 AM

'More revival' coming for housing market, says Bank of England chief

The housing market faces "more revival" in prices as more competition returns to the mortgage market, according to a Bank of England chief.

Monetary policy committee Catherine Mann did not suggest that the housing market faces a heavy downturn this year, as some analysts have predicted.

She told Bloomberg TV:

There are a lot of different factors on the housing market that we need to consider. One of the important questions is about the wealth effect. A lot of prices have appreciated dramatically in the past couple of years so there is some price depreciation but it is really not much compared to how much prices appreciated over the last couple of years. So we have to take into account what the starting point was as well as the dynamics of the current pricing power. We see a reduction in mortgage rates from the high point last fall. We see more competition in terms of products coming from various lenders. That suggests to me that there's more revival in the process as opposed to a continued downward momentum.

09:58 AM

Pound could fall further, warns Bank of England chief

Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said the pound could weaken further in the coming months as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raise interest rates.

The member of the Bank's monetary policy committee told Bloomberg TV:

There has been a quite a hawkish tone coming from the Federal Reserve and ECB. An important question in regards to the pound is how much of that existing hawkish tone is already priced into the pound. If Fed hawkishness is not priced in, the pound could fall further.

She warned that there may be "more to go" on the depreciation in the pound.

09:48 AM

Inflation may rise as consumers willing to accept higher prices, warns Bank chief

Consumers being willing to pay higher prices for goods have could stoke inflation further, a Bank of England chief has warned.

Catherine Mann, a member of the monetary policy committee, said she was "concerned" about the "strong pricing power off firms" and that many consumers had shown "acceptance of those higher prices".

She also said she felt vindicated for pushing for interest rate rises earlier last year but acknowledged "that the external forces were going to be there anyway" driving inflation, she told Bloomberg TV.

On inflation, she said:

The part I've always been concerned about is the extent to which there is strong pricing power of firms, there is acceptance of those higher prices by a lot of consumers. Even in the face of the cost of living crisis there still are a lot of people out there who are willing to pay higher prices and firms are willing to set those prices high.

09:39 AM

Lego profits rise despite inflation impact

Lego has revealed that its revenue and profits rose last year as demand for its plastic bricks remained strong despite inflationary headwinds.

For 2022, net profit at the Danish firm rose 4pc to 13.8bn kroner (£1.6bn) while sales jumped 17pc to 64.6bn kroner (£7.7bn).

"These results were delivered despite extraordinary inflationary pressures on materials, freight and energy costs," the company said in a statement.

Excluding currency effects, the sales gain was 11pc. The privately-held company did not provide unit sales.

The firm, in which the holding company of Denmark's Kirkbi family owns 75pc with the rest being held by the Lego Foundation, said sales improved in all markets and its market share grew globally.

"The company expects single digit revenue growth in 2023, ahead of the global toy market and will continue to accelerate investments in strategic initiatives," it said.

It has been buoyed both by sets based on franchises such as Star Wars and Harry Potter as well as home-grown hits like Lego Friends and Lego Technic.

Lego - iStock Unreleased

09:19 AM

Housing slowdown to last all year, Foxtons warns

The property sales market will be hit through the majority of this year, Foxtons has warned, as it more than doubled pre-tax profits.

The London estate agent's chief executive Guy Gittins, who has been in the job for six months, said the "macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain".

The company increased revenues last year by 11pc to £140.3m and boosted pre-tax profits by 115pc to £11.9m.

However, while it said the outlook for the rental sector remained resilient as demand outstrips supply, the company was more cautious about the sales market.

Mr Gittens said: "The overall outlook for 2023 is expected to be more challenging than 2022, due to the highly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, including significantly higher interest rates and inflation levels than in prior years impacting the sales market.

"In sales, we entered 2023 with a smaller under-offer pipeline than the prior year as a result of sales market volatility following the September mini-Budget.

"With the typical property purchase taking over four months to complete, we expect sales revenue to be adversely impacted through the majority of 2023."

Foxtons' share price has risen 1pc as it said trading in January and February this year was in line with forecasts.

It revealed it more than doubled annual profits a day after announcing the £7.4m acquisition of Atkinson McLeod.

The estate agent said the deal - which adds another 1,100 tenancies and annualised revenues of around £3m - would enhance its earnings this year.

Lettings are expected to remain resilient as demand for rental properties outstrips supply in the near term.

However, it said rental price growth would likely normalise over the course of the year, while its outlook for the sales market was more gloomy.

Mr Gittens said: "While it remains extremely difficult to forecast the sales market, recent reductions in mortgage rates are encouraging buyer enquiries which may result in a more favourable sales market in the latter part of the year."

Foxtons - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

08:48 AM

FTSE 100 inches up as Ashtead boosts forecast

The FTSE 100 snuck higher amid losses in material stocks following lacklustre economic data from top commodity consumer China.

The large-cap index was up 0.1pc to 7,937.87 as an upbeat performance by equipment rental giant Ashtead helped lift the market after it forecast strong annual numbers.

However, industrial metals miners shed 0.1pc after trade data from China pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country's products during the January-February period.

Lifting the industrial goods and services sector, shares of Ashtead Group rose 2.9pc after the company forecast annual results ahead of its estimates and also raised capital spend outlook for the next year.

The FTSE 250 has risen 0.2pc to 20,094.38.

Later in the session, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee and markets will scrutinise his remarks for clues on the direction of US interest rates.

08:42 AM

Germany to build hydrogen-operated gas power plants

Germany will build new gas-fired power plants to be operated with hydrogen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has revealed.

Europe's biggest economy is looking to boost its climate-friendly energy sources and also move past the huge fluctuations in energy prices experienced since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mr Scholz said in a speech: "We are not losing sight of the goal of decarbonisation: in order to stabilise supply, we will build new gas-fired power plants which can be operated with hydrogen in the future."

In a prepared text of the speech, he said the capacity of the new plants would be 17-21 gigawatts.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Carsten Koall/Getty Images

08:37 AM

Soaring cost of newsprint hits Mirror-owner's profits

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and Express newspapers has revealed that annual profits tumbled by more than a quarter as it saw costs surge by 40pc and a drop in advertising demand.

Reach, which also owns the Daily Star and a raft of regional titles across the UK, posted underlying pre-tax profits down by 28pc to £103.3m.

Underlying operating profits dropped 27pc to £106.1m.

It said soaring inflation - largely due to rising newsprint costs - pushed up its operating costs by around £40m over the year and hit demand from advertisers.

Reach saw ad revenues plunge 15.9pc in the year to Christmas Day, while circulation fell 1.7pc with falls limited by cover price increases in the second half of 2022.

Reach warned that trading remains "challenging" into 2023, with ongoing falls in demand for digital advertising.

Daily Mirror owner Reach saw annual profits tumble - Yui Mok/PA Wire

08:31 AM

Wood Group surges after rejecting fourth takeover bid

Wood Group is topping the FTSE 250 once again after it rebuffed a fourth takeover offer from Apollo Global Management, saying it undervalued the business.

The 237-pence-a-share offer comes after the engineering consultancy said it had rejected three unsolicited proposals from the private equity giant last month.

Wood's stock fell nearly 30pc last year but has rallied 63pc in 2023. The Scottish group said:

The board believes this latest proposal continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject.

The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.

Takeover rules mean Apollo must either announce a firm intention to make an offer or say it does not intend to bid by 5pm on March 22.

Wood Group shares have risen 12.3pc to 218p in early trading.

08:23 AM

Gas prices rally as cold weather sets in

European natural gas prices rebounded amid signs that colder-than-usual weather will extend into April, posing a potential pressure point for the continent's supplies.

Benchmark futures gained as much as 3.2pc today after slumping to the lowest since August 2021 on Monday.

Temperatures across northwest Europe and the Nordics are forecast to stay below seasonal norms until mid April, according to the month-ahead outlook of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Full storage units have saved the region from the worst of the energy crisis this winter.

However, icy conditions this month have already increased withdrawals from gas storage sites, which will need to be refilled over the summer.

It comes as competition for liquified natural gas is intensifying amid re-emerging demand in Asia.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe's gas benchmark, were up 1.2pc to €42.65 a megawatt-hour.

08:02 AM

Tepid open on the markets

Markets were mixed at the open as traders geared up for this week's release of key US jobs data and Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's testimony today.

The FTSE 100 was flat at the open at 7,929.02 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.5pc to 20,022.63.

08:00 AM

Valentine's Day helps retail sales hold up in February

Retail sales held up better than expected in February as consumers proved they are still ready to celebrate events such as Valentine's Day despite the-cost-of living crisis.

Total UK retail sales were up 5.2pc in February against an increase of 6.7pc for the same month last year - below the three-month average of 5.5pc and above the 12-month average of 2.4pc, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Food sales increased by 8.3pc over the three months to February and non-food sales were up 3.2pc while online non-food sales fell by 3.1pc against a decline of 28.4pc last February.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said:

While the cost-of-living crisis has made customers increasingly price-sensitive, they are still ready to celebrate special occasions. This helped deliver strong sales of fragrance and jewellery for Valentine's Day. Energy-saving appliances also continued to sell well, but the rush for warm coats and boots subsided as the January sales splurge satisfied customer appetite." The economic backdrop means retailers face volatile trading conditions. Many consumers will be concerned as they prepare for further energy price and tax rises in April.

Retail sales - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

07:53 AM

Extra power plants told to fire up in safeguard against blackouts tonight

National Grid has issued a rare second-stage warning that the margin between electricity supply and demand will be tight today as a cold snap sweeps Britain.

The shortfall is as much as 980 megawatts, which is larger than the current contingency requirement of 700 megawatts.

The so-called "margin notice" effectively tells the market that the grid wants more generation to come online this evening.

Issued by the grid manager's control room, it goes beyond the automatic warnings which have already been triggered several times this winter. The notice said:

An electricity margin notice (EMN) has been issued to the market. This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have. The EMN does not mean electricity supply is at risk.

It comes as the grid warmed up four of its five back-up coal power stations as temperatures in London fell to as much as 5.1C below normal overnight.

Meanwhile, wind generation slumped to provide just 14pc of the nation's power capacity. It presently sits at around 25pc.

07:45 AM

Housing market 'near the end of a long hangover'

Annual house price growth stood at 2.1pc in February for the third month in a row, according to the Halifax house price index.

Average house prices in London have fallen by 0.9pc over the past year - possibly affected by the capital's large proportion of flats, Halifax said.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agents' body Propertymark, said:

Year on year, estate agents across the UK have seen a small drop in the number of sales being agreed whilst the number of new properties coming to market has remained the same. Increases to interest rates have caused buyers to rethink their budget and haggle on price, but the drive evidently still remains to see their purchase through and move home.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said:

The UK housing market appears near the end of a long hangover from the mini-budget rather than on the verge of a price plunge. Activity stopped well before Christmas due to the mortgage market turmoil but has picked up this year as people come to terms with where rates are settling.

07:33 AM

Mr Kipling maker boosts profit forecasts

Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has hiked its annual profit guidance as sales growth remains in double digits thanks to a strong performance in its grocery arm.

The group, which also owns a raft of well-known brands such as Oxo cubes and Bisto, said it is on track for sales in its fourth quarter to be at least 10pc higher than a year ago.

This is putting it on track to beat earnings expectations, with underlying pre-tax profits now set to be around £135m over the year to April 1, which will be about 10pc higher than 2021-22.

Trading profit is expected at around £155m, also about 10pc higher.

Mr Kipling Premier Foods - REUTERS/Phil Noble

07:29 AM

Cost-of-living crisis boosts Greggs sales

Greggs has revealed its sales jumped by nearly a quarter last year as it said the cost-of-living squeeze has led more consumers to rely on low-cost meals.

The bakery chain reported total sales of £1.5bn over 2022, a 23pc increase on the £1.2bn reported the previous year.

It opened a record 186 new shops and extended opening hours for around 500 to 8pm or beyond, which it said had led to a wave of consumers coming to Greggs for hot evening meals.

The group's pre-tax profit lifted by just 1.9pc over the year, however, after it was hit by steep cost inflation and the withdrawal of the Government's pandemic support.

Greggs sales jumped nearly a quarter last year - Greggs/PA Wire

07:20 AM

Differences in Halifax and Nationwide data

The latest data from Halifax, which is based on mortgage approvals, is markedly different from figures from Nationwide for February, which follows the same metric.

Mortgage approval data are considered to offer a more concrete indication of the agreed sale price of properties, and are considered particularly reliable and up-to-date.

It is raising some eyebrows:

Too early to know if the recent divergence between the reported annual % change rates of Nationwide and Halifax are a meaningful trend or just usual variation in the monthly data.

But it wouldn't be surprising given historic geographical bias of the two measures. https://t.co/VXy8VjoX1A — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) March 7, 2023

07:10 AM

House prices rise as falling mortgage rates boost confidence

House prices increased last month, according to an influential index, as reductions in mortgage rates and improving consumer confidence helped stabilise the market.

The average sale price stood at £285,476 in February, a rise of 1.1pc from £281,684 in January, according to lender Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth has sped up to 2.1pc, up from a rise of 0.2pc in January and a fall of 1.3pc in December.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: "Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December."

It comes after lender Nationwide said house prices suffered their worst slump in 11 years last month.

It said annual house prices declined on an annual basis by 1.1pc, which was the market’s worst performance since November 2012.

The property market has come under pressure after a surge in mortgage rates following the mini-Budget last September and the Bank of England raising interest rates for ten consecutive months to 4pc in an effort to bring down inflation.

House prices actually fell on a quarterly basis, according to the Halifax, but this came after falls in November and December.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said:

When comparing to January, there was a 1.1pc increase in house prices through the month of February, although overall prices are flat compared to three months ago. Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December. Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis, the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend. In cash terms, house prices are down around £8,500 (-2.9pc) on the August 2022 peak but remain almost £9,000 above the average prices seen at the start of 2022 and are still above pre-pandemic levels, meaning most sellers will retain price gains made during the pandemic. With average house prices remaining high housing affordability will continue to feel challenging for many buyers.

07:05 AM

Good morning

House prices have grown 2.1pc in February compared to the same month last year as lowering mortgage rates improve the outlook for the market.

House prices were up 1.1pc on January, according to the Halifax house price index, and stood at £285,476.

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher in muted trading, as investors tried to digest a slew of economic data and awaited moves by the US Federal Reserve.

Japan's shares closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.3pc to end at 28,309.16, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.4pc to 2,044.98.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5pc to 7,366.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3pc to 2,471.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2pc to 20,850.18, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2pc to 3,327.35.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to raise its key rate, cash rate target, 0.25 of a percentage point to 3.6pc. It said that although global inflation remains high, inflation in Australia is starting to subside. The hike was expected.

Wall Street stocks were mixed yesterday while bond yields stabilised, as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony later this week which will set expectations for the US central bank's upcoming policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1pc higher at 33,431.44. The S&P 500 closed up 0.1pc at 4,048.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1pc lower at 11,675.74.

The yield 10-year Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, advanced three basis points to 3.98pc.