House prices jump 5pc in a year

House prices rose 5pc annually in September, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, the highest level since September 2016.

Prices rose by 0.9pc from August compared with a median forecast of a 0.5pc month-on-month increase, in a Reuters poll of economists.

Nationwide said prices were 5pc higher than a year earlier. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 4.5pc annual increase.

It marks the latest sign of a sharp rebound in the housing market after the coronavirus lockdown, with buyers responding to the added incentive of a stamp duty cut on properties below £500,000 until March.

More follows