House prices jump £30,000 in just 12 months says Nationwide

HOUSE prices are 20% higher than they were in February 2020 – the month before Covid struck the UK – Nationwide said today

The building society says the average UK home costs more than £260,000, up nearly £30,000 in the last 12 months alone.

In London, a typical home costs more like £650,000, though the market wobbled somewhat last year as estate agents reported swathes of people looking to get out of the capital and find more space elsewhere.

That trend may be in decline. Foxton’s, the London estate agent, today returned to annual profit of £5.6 million following two years of losses. CEO Nic Budden said: “The sales market remains buoyant.”

Nationwide says UK house prices are rising at 12.6% a year. That is up from 11.2% in January.

Even the building society thinks this is somewhat surprising given rising interest rates and a well reported cost of living crisis.

Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The continued buoyancy of the housing market is a little surprising, given the mounting pressure on household budgets from rising inflation, which reached a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, and since borrowing costs have started to move up from all-time lows in recent months. The strength is particularly noteworthy since the squeeze on household incomes has led to a significant weakening of consumer confidence.” He added: