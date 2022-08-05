House prices fall for first time in a year - live updates

House prices Halifax interest rates inflation Bank of England mortgage recession - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

UK house prices have fallen for the first time in a year as rising interest rates and soaring inflation finally brought the property boom to an end.

Prices fell 0.1pc in July, the first drop since June 2021, according to figures from Halifax. The average value of a home stood at £293,221 – still 11.8pc higher than a year ago.

The housing market boomed during the pandemic and has been supported by a shortage of homes, as well as savings built up over lockdown.

However, potential buyers are coming under pressure from a deepening cost-of-living crisis, with inflation soaring and the economy now expected to tip into a recession later in the year.

Borrowing costs are also rising, with the Bank of England delivering its biggest interest rate rise for 27 years yesterday as it warned inflation will top 13pc in the autumn.

Where have house prices risen fastest?

Where have house prices risen fastest?

While house prices have finally turned negative, they're still much higher than a year ago. What's more, the Halifax figures show the disparity in price growth across the UK.

Wales has moved back to the top of the table for annual house price inflation, up by 14.7pc, with an average property price of £222,639.

It’s closely followed by the south west of England, which also continues to record a strong rate of annual growth, up by 14.3pc, with an average property cost of £310,846.

The rate of annual growth in Northern Ireland eased back slightly to 14.0pc, with a typical home now costing £187,102.

Scotland too saw a slight slowdown in the rate of annual house price inflation, to 9.6pc from 9.9pc. A Scottish home now costs an average of £203,677, another record high for the nation.

While London continues to record slower annual house price inflation than the other UK regions, the rate of 7.9pc is the highest in almost five years.

With an average property now costing £551,777 the capital’s already record average house price continues to push higher, up by £40,361 over the last year. It's still by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home.

Reaction: Will the new PM try to rally the market?

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, asks if the new prime minister will step in to rally the housing market.

With the first price fall in over 12 months, the slowdown which was expected is seemingly coming to fruition. Higher mortgage rates, increasing inflation and higher cost of development is affecting buyer demand. They are still there but at a more conservative level. Although there is a monthly price fall, this is marginal and house prices are still at record levels, running away from buyers. With fewer sellers and buyers, a continued slowdown is expected. Will the government try to rally the market again with a re structure of stamp duty or other measures, this could be an initiative for any new incoming prime minister?

Halifax: House prices to slow further

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, says house prices are likely to come under more pressure.

Following a year of exceptionally strong growth, UK house prices fell last month for the first time since June 2021, albeit marginally. This left the average house price at £293,221, down £365 from the previous month’s record high. The rate of annual inflation eased slightly, although it’s important to note that house prices remain more than £30,000 higher than this time last year. While we shouldn't read too much into any single month, especially as the fall is only fractional, a slowdown in annual house price growth has been expected for some time. Leading indicators of the housing market have shown a softening of activity, while rising borrowing costs are adding to the squeeze on household budgets against a backdrop of exceptionally high house price-to-income ratios. That said, some of the drivers of the buoyant market we’ve seen over recent years – such as extra funds saved during the pandemic, fundamental changes in how people use their homes, and investment demand, still remain evident. The extremely short supply of homes for sale is also a significant long-term challenge but serves to underpin high property prices. Looking ahead, house prices are likely to come under more pressure as those market tailwinds fade further and the headwinds of rising interest rates and increased living costs take a firmer hold. Therefore a slowing of annual house price inflation still seems the most likely scenario.

House prices fall for first time in a year

Good morning.

After months of relentless growth, house prices have finally fallen.

The latest figures from Halifax show prices dipped 0.1pc in July – the first decline since June 2021. The average value of a home stood at £293,221, which is still 11.8pc higher than a year ago.

The fall reflects the impact of a deepening cost-of-living crisis, as inflation soars and the economy heads towards a recession.

It also comes amid rising borrowing costs, with the Bank of England delivering its biggest interest rate rise for 27 years yesterday as it warned inflation will top 13pc later in the year.

