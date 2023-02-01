House prices fall for fifth month in a row - latest updates

Average house prices fell in January - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

House prices fell for the fifth month in a row in the longest string of declines since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The average sale price fell to £258,297 in January, down from £262,068 in December, a fall of 0.6pc, according to Nationwide.

The fall means the average home is worth 3.2pc less than its August peak. Annual price growth slowed to 1.1pc in January.

It comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 4pc on Thursday, heaping more pressure onto mortgage payers.

Mortgage approvals fell to their lowest level in two and a half years in December as higher borrowing costs took their toll on the property market.

Banks and building societies authorised 35,612 home loans during the month, the fewest since May 2020 when the housing market was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, figures from the Bank of England show.

Mortgage affordability 'to remain challenging in the near term'

The start of 2023 has seen a further slowing in annual house price growth to 1.1pc, from 2.8pc in December, and there are few indications that things will change in the market soon, according to Nationwide.

The building society's chief economist Robert Gardner said:

There are some encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalising, but it is too early to tell whether activity in the housing market has started to recover. The fall in house purchase approvals in December reported by the Bank of England largely reflects the sharp decline in mortgage applications following the mini-Budget. It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term as economic headwinds are set to remain strong, with real earnings likely to fall further and the labour market widely projected to weaken as the economy shrinks. As we highlighted in our recent affordability report, the biggest change in terms of housing affordability for potential buyers over the last year has been the rise in the cost of servicing the typical mortgage as a result of the increase in mortgage rates. Should recent reductions in mortgage rates continue, this should help improve the affordability position for potential buyers, albeit modestly, as will solid rates of income growth (wage growth is currently running at around 7pc in the private sector), especially if combined with weak or negative house price growth. Nevertheless, the overall affordability situation looks set to remain challenging in the near term.

House prices dipped for a fifth straight month as the impact of rising mortgage rates takes hold.

Prices declined 0.6pc in January compared to the previous month, with annual growth slowing to just 1.1pc.

It comes as mortgage rate approvals declined in December to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

The average home in Britain is now worth £258,297, according to Nationwide.

