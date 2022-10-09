House price plunge ‘could see four in 10 Tory voters deserting Liz Truss’

More than a third of 45 to 64-year-olds said they would be less likely to back Liz Truss if house prices plummet - Alistair Grant/PA

Tory voters will desert Liz Truss in droves if house prices plummet as a result of rising interest rates, a new poll will suggest on Monday.

The survey showed that four in 10 people who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 would be less likely to do so again if property values crashed by 10 per cent.

The findings will send further jitters through the Conservative back benches, and come amid growing fears of an electoral wipeout in 2024.

Last week, the Halifax bank warned that house prices have already begun to fall over predictions that interest rates will have to be significantly increased.

Polling carried out by Savanta ComRes showed that a 10 per cent crash in property values would harm the Tories the most with their own voters.

It found that 32 per cent of all homeowners and 38 per cent of those who are Conservative voters may turn their backs on the party. Disaffection would be highest amongst older age groups, with more than a third of 45 to 64-year-olds saying they would be less likely to back Ms Truss.

The poll also revealed that one in 10 people who voted Tory in 2019 have already abandoned the party, regardless of what happens to house prices.

Credit Suisse has warned that rising interest rates and inflation, with an accompanying recession, could see house prices fall by 10 to 15 per cent next year.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which caused turmoil on the markets and a slump in the pound, has been blamed for exacerbating the problem.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat economy spokesman, said Ms Truss was paying the price for “putting big banks above struggling homeowners”.

“This Conservative Government has struck a hammer blow against homeowners, from the pensioner looking to fund their retirement by downsizing through to the young parent seeing their mortgage bill spiral,” she said.

“In one fell swoop, Liz Truss and Kwasi crashed the pound and trashed the housing market. Their fantasy economics simply don’t add up. You cannot trust the Conservative party with our economy.”

Tory MPs are furious at what they see as Number 10 and the Treasury taking a cavalier attitude to interest rates that may cost the party the next election. One former minister expressed anger that the Ms Truss was prepared to make mortgage payers the “casualties” of her drive to slash taxes.