House price growth weakest in three and a half years - latest updates

House prices inched upwards last month, according to an influential index, but the rate of annual growth was the weakest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

The average sale price stood at £287,880 in March, a rise of 0.8pc from £285,476 in February, according to lender Halifax.

However, this increase was slower than the 1.2pc recorded in February.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6pc, down from 2.1pc record the previous month and the lowest since October 2019.

It comes as rival lender Nationwide said house prices have fallen by 3.1pc in the biggest annual decline since July 2009.

The building society said property values recorded a monthly decline of 0.8pc between February and March, marking the seventh consecutive drop.

House price growth down dramatically from June peak

Average house prices increased by 0.8pc in March, following a 1.2pc rise in February, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6pc, according to the index, its weakest growth rate in three and a half years and a dramatic fall from the peak in June last year of 12.5pc.

This took the typical UK property price to £287,880.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said:

Overall these latest figures continue to suggest relative stability in the housing market at the start of 2023 and align with many other recent industry surveys and data. This has been characterised by a partial recovery in activity and transactions, especially when compared to the significant drops seen at the end of last year, with latest Bank of England data showing mortgage approvals rising for the first time in six months.

House price growth was at its weakest annually since October 2019, according to lender Halifax.

It said the average sale price stood at £287,880 last month, with was 0.8pc up on February but only a 1.6pc annual gain.

It comes as rival lender Nationwide said house prices have fallen by 3.1pc in the biggest annual decline since July 2009.

