House price falls aren’t a patch on the bad old days
Property prices falling at their “fastest rate in 14 years” sounds alarming and there is no denying the factual accuracy of the Nationwide’s headline.
But just step back a moment. The story could easily be rewritten “house prices stay close to all-time highs”.
Yes they have nudged down 3.8% in the past year according the building society’s tally. But that is very modest compared with previous recent downturns. During the global financial crisis a decade and a half ago they were falling at an annual rate of 15% or more.
Further back in the early 1990s year-on-year declines were also in double digits. Equally the upswing was much more dramatic when prices recovered.
But London there has not been a swing in either direction of more than 10% since July 2016, when prices rose by 10.17%. So why has the once notoriously volatile UK property market become so much calmer?
It probably has a lot to do with two trademark features of the British economy since Brexit: full employment and stagnant wages. As Nationwide said today, there is little prospect of an all-out crash while the jobless rate remains below 5%.
Homeowners will prioritise paying the mortgage over almost everything even in the toughest times, so long as wages are coming in. But while those salaries are not rising much — certainly in real terms — there is little scope for buyers further bidding up already elevated prices.
The result — so long as full employment remains intact and earnings do not take off — is that the market will, with luck, avoid the messy and economically disruptive hard landing that everyone fears