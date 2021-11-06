House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill with 13 GOP votes, sends it to Biden's desk

The House late Friday night approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was approved by the Senate in August. The final vote, 228 to 206, came at the end of another day of Capitol Hill drama. In the end, 13 Republicans voted yes on the bill and six Democrats voted no.

House progressives had held up the bill to get Senate and House centrists to move on the other half of President Biden's domestic agenda, the Build Back Better bill. The infrastructure bill finally made it to the floor after Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and centrist leader Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) struck an agreement to pass the Build Back Better bill no later than Nov. 15, probably, and send it to an uncertain fate in the Senate.

Drama aside, the infrastructure bill finally heads to Biden's desk, with lots of money for roads, bridges, rail, broadband, electric vehicle charging stations, and other physical infrastructure spending.

So yes, infrastructure week is finally over.

