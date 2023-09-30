House passes bill to avoid a shutdown. Here’s how Kansas and Missouri lawmakers voted

Representatives from Kansas and Missouri were divided Saturday as the House overwhelmingly passed a temporary spending measure to keep the government running for the next 45 days in a bipartisan vote to likely avert a looming shutdown.

While House Republicans struggled for weeks to pass a temporary funding measure with just their party’s support, they picked up support among Democrats by voting on what is called a “clean CR,” which means it’s a temporary measure that keeps spending at its current levels for 45 days until Congress can pass its yearly spending bills.

“Just moments ago on the House floor, we passed by overwhelming numbers the ability to keep the government open for the next six weeks,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said in a press conference shortly after the vote.

The bill also appropriates about $16 billion for disaster relief and temporarily extends the authorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, which was also set to expire September 30. But it excludes two more controversial additions — money to support Ukraine and money to increase security at the southern border.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, said he was disappointed that bill omitted aid to Ukraine, but he celebrated that legislation would ensure federal workers continue to receive paychecks and that mothers and children would continue to have access to the USDA’s nutrition assistance program.

“And after all the chaos and political theater, we ended up exactly where Democrats wanted from the very beginning: a bipartisan compromise that avoids a completely unnecessary and harmful government shutdown,” Cleaver said.

Three of the lawmakers from Kansas and Missouri voted against the bill — Rep. Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican who is a member of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus; Rep. Ron Estes, a Kansas Republican, and Rep. Tracey Mann, a Kansas Republican.

The rest of the Republicans from Kansas and Missouri and all three of the two states’ Democrats — Rep. Cori Bush and Cleaver of Missouri and Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas — voted in support of the bill.

Story continues

“While I don’t agree with every piece of this legislation or how it was rushed to the House floor without bipartisan cooperation, it averts a harmful government shutdown in the short-term and gives Congress more time to work towards a bipartisan agreement that keeps our government open for the long term,” Davids said after the vote.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where is expected to pass with bipartisan support.

Here’s how the Representatives from Kansas and Missouri voted:

A yes vote means the member supported the temporary spending bill.

Kansas

Rep. Tracey Mann (R) — No

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R) — Yes

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) — Yes

Rep. Ron Estes — (R) No

Missouri

Rep. Mark Alford (R) — Yes

Rep. Cori Bush (D) — Yes

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) — No

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) — Yes

Rep. Sam Graves (R) — Yes

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) — Yes

Rep. Jason Smith (R) — Yes

Rep. Ann Wagner (R) — Yes