A house party reimagined in luscious (and hilarious) choreography

Tamisha A Guy and Claude Johnson in Kyle Abraham's An Untitled Love - Christopher Duggan

Just a week before he takes his curtain call as Edinburgh International Festival director, Fergus Linehan has introduced dance lovers among his audience to a tremendous work of contemporary African-American choreography. An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and his New York City-based company AIM is a delightful melding of hip hop, contemporary dance and ballet styles (among others).

The stated mission of Abraham’s company is to “create a body of dance-based work that is galvanised by black culture and history”. As this charming show proves, that includes experience of personal relations, as well as of the fraught and contested public realm. Part-house party, part-contemporary ballet performance, the show’s set (designed by Dan Scully) hosts, stage left, the essentials of a modern living room, including a large and comfortable couch. Relaxed, sometimes comically conversational, we see the mating game played out with a wit and humour that is reminiscent of the work of the great UK-based choreographer Lloyd Newson and his company DV8 Physical Theatre.

An Untitled Love is performed to a truly glorious, wonderfully consistent soundtrack by neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo and long-time collaborators The Vanguard. Combining RnB, soul, funk, jazz and Latin styles, the score is attuned to a choreography that shifts between high-energy hip hop moves, dance of gorgeous, balletic precision, and movement that’s so laidback it’s almost hypnotic.

At one point, a couple who are checking each other out engage in a beautifully graceful pas de deux that would be worthy of the most classical of ballets. In another hilarious moment, we watch the party in slow motion. A young woman, who has a sup taken, tries to play it cool, but only succeeds in unintentionally entertaining her friends by performing an inebriated backflip that lands her behind the sofa.

Such humour runs through a show that draws out both the comic and the charming elements in group behaviour. The choreography of the party encompasses a wide gamut of human expression, from free-form individualism to simultaneous movement that reflects the familiarity of friendship. The latter is exemplified by a lovely scene in which four female friends sit on the ubiquitous couch and move together in perfect synchronicity. From talent-showcasing solos and duets to mellow group scenes, An Untitled Love is an accomplished and confident reflection on universal human experience in an African-American cultural context.

Until tonight. Festival continues until August 29. Tickets: eif.co.uk