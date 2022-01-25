House Paint Is The New OOTD With Madewell’s Recent Capsule Collection

We’re not saying we called it, but just a few months back the R29 Shopping team dubbed house paint “Instagram’s new hottest accessory” after swooning over Backdrop‘s aesthetic oasis of user-friendly pigments. Today, the stylish house paint brand took it one step further with a dreamy, monochromatic “Studio Hours” capsule collection collab with Madewell. In short, trendy house paint isn’t just a must-have backdrop, it’s now part of your OOTD.

This $150-and-under launch features 12 wardrobe essentials dipped in Backdrop’s custom-made warm taupe hue, Studio Hours. The matching premium paint is also available for purchase as half ($45) and one gallon ($69) cans on both sites. Scroll on for a glimpse at Madewell’s soon-to-sell-out capsule collection that looks equally good on you and your apartment.

Meet Backdrop

For those out of the loop, Backdrop is your one-stop-shop for all things house paint, designed especially for those of us who dread the idea of sifting through hundreds of paint chips at Home Depot. Married couple Natalie and Caleb Ebel founded the brand back in 2016 after jumping through too many hoops trying to paint a nursery for their first child. Fast-forward to 2022, and you can find a myriad of influencers showcasing the brand’s paint in mirror selfies, aesthetic bedroom shots, and DIY painting all over social media.

While the brand’s unintimidating approach to home improvement may be its biggest selling point, its popularity on social media also points to the curated and trendy selection of colors you can choose from. Backdrop also offers color consultations and sticker swatches for mess-free sampling.

The Studio Hours Capsule Collection

Starting today the Madewell x Backdrop Studio Hours capsule collection is officially up for grabs. It includes a relaxed-fit Softfade cotton tee, pair of suede court sneakers, cozy unisex hoodie, canvas bucket hat, some DIY-ready cotton overalls, and other wardrobe basics. According to Backdrop, the collection took inspiration from “the endless hours artists spend in the studio and their workwear like overalls, chore coats, and more.” The founders also noticed room in the fashion world for painter-centric clothing after its paint shirt piqued the interest of numerous Backdrop customers. To top it off, many pieces are crafted from upcycled cotton and the premium house paint is Green Wise certified.

The capsule collection is a first for the brand, but from the looks of it, there are some speedy “out of stocks” in our forecast. So head over to Madewell’s site now to shop the full collection, and make a pitstop at Backdrop for all your painting essentials — since, you know, a monochromatic taupe OOTD photographed in front of a matching wall in your living space might just be the serve of the century.

