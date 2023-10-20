When Anfisa Arkhipchenko stepped onto 90 Day Fiancé in 2016, she instantly made her mark in reality show history, and now she's among some of the most notorious personalities from reality TV on House of Villains, alongside Omarosa, Corinne Olympios, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Jax Taylor and more.

While Arkhipchenko was attracted to the prospect of winning $200,000 on House of Villains (streaming on Hayu in Canada), she was also particularly interested in being part of a competition show, which enticed her to join this all-star cast.

But leave it to Arkhipchenko to actually have a particularly smart strategy at the outset of the competition. As we've already seen, there are a lot of big personalities in this competition, including Johnny Bananas from The Challenge and Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, among others. Arkhipchenko has been a bit quieter, a smart way to really size up each competitor in a more unassuming way.

"That's how I naturally am, but also I did think that this was going to be my strategy," Arkhipchenko told Yahoo Canada. "I just wanted to observe everybody and figure them out, before I start making any moves."

"I didn't know any of the people that were in the house, so I didn't want to ruffle any feather as soon as I walked in the house."

'House of Villains,' '90 Day Fiancé' star Anfisa Arkhipchenko on similarities with Omarosa (Matthias Clamer/E! Entertainment via Getty Images) (E! Entertainment via Getty Images)

In the trailer for the series, we hear Arkhipchenko says that she has to learn how to "be fake" in the house. When asked what that means, the star explained that she had to be "extra nice" to some people in order to "make it further in the game."

"The way I normally am is, I just speak my mind and if I don't like someone, I just don't communicate with them, don't talk to them, I don't interact with them," Arkhipchenko said. "But when we all have to live in the same house, I kind of have to face these people, even the ones that I don't like."

'Clicked right away' with Omarosa

In ever reality competition show, each member of the cast has to evaluate how to make alliances to hopefully stay in the game as long as possible. Early on in House of Villains, Arkhipchenko seems to align with the powerhouse Omarosa, even though Arkhipchenko revealed she didn't know anything about her before stepping onto the show.

"I kind of tried to make my opinion of her when I met her, and I felt like she was really warm and welcoming to me, unlike she was to other people, maybe" Arkhipchenko said. "I liked her from the start and I feel like we clicked right away."

"I think we have a lot of similarities and I was really happy that we got to be roommates."

Johnny Bananas and Shake Chatterjee on House of Villains (Matthias Clamer/E! Entertainment via Getty Images)

'Unexpected' relationship with Johnny Bananas and 'preconceived notion' of Shake Chitterjee

While Bananas has been saying that he used The Challenge strategy of "poli-d-cking" to woo women in the house, specifically Arkhipchenko and The Bachelor star Corinne Olympios, to get them on his side, Arkhipchenko teased that she uses Bananas to her advantage.

"Our relationships throughout the show develops in an unexpected way," Arkhipchenko said.

"He likes to be the centre of attention and he likes the attention of women. I figured that's something I maybe could use to my advantage and the viewers will see how that plays out."

Even in a house full of villains, there has to be a most hated cast member, and seemingly Shake Chitterjee from Love Is Blind, has some trouble gaining allies.

"Shake was actually the only person that I knew coming into the house, because I watched Love Is Blind and I know the reputation that he has," Arkhipchenko said. "So it's hard not to have this kind of preconceived notion about him."

While Arkhipchenko has been through her share of interesting moments on TV, including the red bag moment from 90 Day Fiancé that we'll never forget, she's ultimately happy about all her reality show experience to date.

"I'm grateful for that time on 90 Day Fiancé because if that didn't happen, I would not be on House of Villains," Arkhipchenko said. "Whatever happened, happened, I'm not going to sit and dwell on the past, and I'm just happy where I'm at."

Where to watch 'House of Villains'

Catch up on House of Villains by streaming the show on Hayu, with new episodes dropping on the site weekly on Fridays.