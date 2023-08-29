House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday.

Scalise has already begun treatment and intends to return to Washington next month when Congress is back from its summer recess.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” the congressman added.

Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, still uses a cane and walks with a limp as a result of being shot in the hip by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice in 2017.

The Louisiana congressman’s colleagues shared messages of support for him online.

There is no stronger fighter than @SteveScalise. Steve is as tough and kind as they come, and he has beaten so many unbeatable odds. The Legend from Louisiana is beloved by his colleagues and America and we know he will fight this next battle with that same resolve. We are proud… — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) August 29, 2023