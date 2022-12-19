House Jan. 6 panel recommends DOJ prosecute Trump on several charges. Which ones and why?

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, voted Monday to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Donald Trump.

  • Decision to charge Trump is up to the Justice Department: The recommendation is nonbinding, but if the department agreed, it would be the first time a former president faced federal charges.

  • Recommendation comes weeks after special counsel hired: The move comes weeks after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to investigate potential charges against Trump and others stemming from the attack.

  • Move is one of Jan. 6 committee's final acts: The panel's 18-month investigation of the riot comes to a close at the end of December.

Former President Donald Trump at a November rally in Miami.
Former President Donald Trump at a November rally in Miami.

Insurrection, obstruction and conspiracy among potential charges

The committee report documented how Trump repeatedly tried to overturn the 2020 election, pressured state officials, assembled a mob and sent it to the Capitol to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

Though the department already has a special counsel, Jack Smith, investigating Trump, the committee explained the evidence and possible charges against the former president.

"The Committee's work has produced a substantial body of new information," the report said.

More: House Jan. 6 panel recommends inquiries for 4 GOP members at House Ethics Committee

The potential charges include:

"We understand the gravity of each and every referral we are making today, just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we described in our report," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.  "But we have gone where the facts and the law lead us, and inescapably they lead us here."

Trump has said he did nothing wrong in challenging 2020 election results and argued the committee's investigation is a partisan sham.

The committee also urged the Justice Department to charge John Eastman, one of Trump's personal lawyers, who the panel said developed the scheme to recruit alternate slates of electors in states Biden won. A federal judge in California ruled in a civil case dealing with a committee subpoena that Eastman and Trump "more likely than not" acted unlawfully.

Justice Department has big decision to make

Prosecutors don't necessarily have to listen to the committee. The panel already recommended criminal charges of contempt of Congress against four people who defied committee subpoenas.

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

More than 800 charged in the attack

The Justice Department has charged more than 800 people in the Capitol attack. Two members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, were convicted in November of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the riot.

Raskin, who led the impeachment prosecution against Trump on charges that he incited the riot, said the Oath Keeper convictions confirmed Trump's central role in the attack. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

“I think that what Donald Trump did when he occupied the Oval Office was the most dangerous set of political assaults on American political institutions in the history of the White House," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 committee recommends Trump be charged in Capitol attack

Latest Stories

  • Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department for criminal prosecution

    Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department for criminal prosecution

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends 2 criminal charges against attorney with North Texas roots

    John Eastman is accused of coming up with plan to reject electoral votes.

  • Joe Biden talks about Jill rejecting his marriage proposals, finally saying 'OK' the 5th time

    "When I went out with her the first time, I knew this was the woman. I really did," the president said of meeting Jill after the death of his first wife.

  • Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo

    "So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles

  • Lori Harvey says she is entering her 'selfish' era: 'It's always been about me attached to something or someone'

    Lori Harvey says her quiet nature has left her open to false narratives.

  • Wildest sports weekend ever? NFL madness and an all-time great World Cup too

    What a weekend.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore