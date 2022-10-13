House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Kevin Johnson and David Jackson
·3 min read
Jan. 6 panel hears state election officials describe pressure, targeting from Trump and allies
Jan. 6 panel hears state election officials describe pressure, targeting from Trump and allies

WASHINGTON – The House Committee investigating the Capitol attack voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump in an extraordinary move seeking a direct confrontation with the former president accused of instigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and leading attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

“The vast weight of the evidence so far has shown us that the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed,” Vice Chairperson Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said.. “None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it.

Video: What is a special master and what does it mean for the Mar-a-Lago investigation?

"We must seek the testimony under oath of Jan. 6's central player," Cheney said, adding that the committee had "sufficient" information to issue criminal referrals related to multiple figures in the panel's investigation. "We are obligated to seek answers from the man who set this all in motion."

FULL RECAP: Live updates from the hearing

READ MORE: Supreme Court denies Trump request in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The vote came during the committee's ninth, and possibly final public hearing, in which lawmakers offered closing arguments, interspersed with witness testimony, highlighting Trump's chaotic efforts to cling to power knowing that the election was lost.

Trump did not immediately respond to the vote.

Few expect Trump to submit to the committee's summons, a demand that will likely prompt a new round of legal challenges involving the former president. If Republicans win control of the House in the November elections, the new GOP majority would likely terminate the committee at the start of next year.

Stay in the conversation: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

"I assume that Trump would take the Fifth if his hand was forced," said former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. "But he will likely try to delay his testimony with frivolous legal proceedings challenging Congressional authority to compel his testimony."

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss said: "There are zero circumstances in which Trump would ever voluntarily submit to a subpoena from the 1/6 Committee. None. He'd litigate it to SCOTUS, and absent Dems somehow holding the House next month this will all be over with come next January."

During Thursday's hearing, lawmakers repeatedly highlighted evidence of Trump's repeated attempts to reject President Joe Biden's victory.

Days before the 2020 election, according to the committee, a draft statement declaring a Trump victory was prepared for delivery regardless of the outcome.

“We had an election today – and I won,” according to the draft sent Oct. 31, 2020. ". “The ballots counted by the Election Day deadline show the American people have bestowed up on me the great honor of reelection to President of the United States.”

Despite numerous attempted interventions by top aides, including then-Attorney General William Barr, Trump's efforts to remain in office only appeared to become more desperate, the committee concluded.

When the Supreme Court rejected his election challenge a month after the vote, documents and witness testimony gathered by the committee offered a troubling account of an increasingly unyielding Trump.

“Just FYI potus is pissed – breaking news – supreme court denied his law suit,” an email from a Secret Service agent on Dec. 11, 2020 said. “He is livid now.”

The committee's Thursday hearing also featured testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson who recounted how she and then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows crossed paths with a “raging” Trump that day as he walked out of the Oval Office, telling Meadows: “I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. We need to figure it out. I don’t want people to know that we lost.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  • 'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned

    Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he had lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee revealed.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case

    The Supreme Court said in a one-line statement that it would not grant Trump's request to vacate part of an lower court ruling in the case.

  • Donald Trump will be ordered to give evidence into deadly US Capitol riots after 6 January committee vote

    The congressional panel investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol has voted to subpoena Donald Trump. It was a unanimous vote and the former president will now be compelled to give evidence to the committee about the events of 6 January 2021 which saw five people killed and hundreds, including many law enforcement officers, injured. It has been arguing in its hearings so far that Mr Trump was directly involved in the bid to overturn the 2020 US election result after inciting his supporters on the day to storm the Capitol building - the seat of US power in Washington DC.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump told Mark Meadows 'I don't want people to know that we lost' 2020 election court case

    "The president was just raging" about the Supreme Court's rejection of a lawsuit designed to overturn the 2020 election, Hutchinson testified.

  • Jan 6. committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump over his role in the insurrection.

  • Donald Trump Will Be Subpoenaed and Must Testify to Jan. 6 Committee

    "A key task remains we must seek the testimony of the January 6 central player," vice chair Liz Cheney said, before a vote for the action passed 9-0

  • Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Donald Trump: 'We Need to Hear From Him'

    "He must be accountable," Chairman Bennie Thompson said Thursday

  • With Putin under pressure, Belarus edges closer to joining war in Ukraine

    A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army in support of Russia's flailing war effort in Ukraine. Lukashenko has ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukraine border, and his defence ministry says "combat readiness" drills are under way. On Tuesday, the interior ministry held exercises to eliminate "sabotage groups" near Yelsk, only 20 km (12 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

  • Hurricane Damage in Fort Myers Beach Humbles Insurance Adjuster

    A Kansas-based insurance adjuster inspecting damage to properties in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian said they felt humbled by the scale of the devastation.Tausha Deeter of Topeka, Kansas, posted video on Twitter on October 13 showing multiple damaged homes along a section of Estero Boulevard, between Jefferson Street and Eucalyptus Court.“Experiencing the power of nature always puts me in my place,” Deeter wrote.Fort Myers Beach, which lies on Estero Island, was among the worst-affected areas as Hurricane Ian struck western Florida on September 28.Running water returned on October 11, according to officials, but power remained out across the island. According to an October 12 update from the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Florida Power & Light could not provide an estimate of when power would be restored.“The main line along Estero Boulevard is largely reconstructed, and lines on some side streets are repaired. But very few structures are ready to receive power,” town officials said.Several streets remained inaccessible, they added. Credit: Tausha Deeter via Storyful

  • How to Watch Thursday’s Jan. 6 Hearing: Livestream and Start Time

    The special committee investigating the Capitol riots resumes its hearings after a two-month hiatus

  • Scientists identify gene associated with strong immune response to Covid jabs

    Those who carry the HLA-DQB1*06 gene may generate a higher antibody response than those who do not, scientists say.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr