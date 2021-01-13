House impeaches Trump again

David Knowles
·Editor
·7 min read

The United States House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building by his supporters that left five people dead.

Before Wednesday, no U.S. president had ever been impeached twice.

The impeachment article was passed by a vote of 232-197 with 10 Republicans joining Democrats in the chamber.

Under the Constitution, the next step would be a trial in the Senate, which could result in his removal from office. But with just a week left in his term, the issue appeared to be moot — although nothing is certain in the head-spinning developments that have engulfed Washington, D.C., since Trump was defeated in the presidential election on Nov. 3.

The article of impeachment charged that Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” by promoting false election fraud claims, seeking to illegally manufacture a different election outcome, and by inviting his supporters to attend the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that turned violent.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government,” the impeachment article stated. “He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor that the aim of the pro-Trump mob was to “overturn the duly reported will of the American people,” and laid blame at the feet of the president.

“We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go,” Pelosi said.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C), surrounded by a security detail, walks to her office from the House Floor at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump later today, after Vice President Mike Pence declined to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol last week. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C), surrounded by a security detail, walks to her office from the House Floor at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Unlike the almost entirely party-line vote on Trump’s first impeachment in the House on Dec. 18, 2019, on charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power, the president could not portray the House vote as simply a partisan exercise. Republicans Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Rep. David Valadao of California, Rep. John Katko of New York, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina, and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington all voted in favor of impeachment.

“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital. It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction,” Newhouse said in a statement released as Congress debated impeachment. “He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”

Even some of the Republicans who voted against impeachment acknowledged that Trump shouldered at least some blame for the unrest last week.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. After McCarthy had challenged the Electoral College certification at the center of the insurrection at the Capitol, he also signaled for the first time that Trump had lost.

“Joe Biden will be president,” McCarthy says, “because he won the election.”

As the vote was taking place, Trump released a statement about reports of further protests that the FBI and the Justice Department warned Tuesday could involve further violence.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump staid in a written statement. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what American stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, read the statement on the House floor moments after it had been released.

Another striking difference between the two votes was apparent just outside the House chamber, where thousands of U.S. National Guard troops were posted to protect the Capitol from threats by Trump supporters aimed at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The buildup of troops at the Capitol had not been witnessed in Washington since 1861, when seven Southern states seceded from the Union, precipitating the Civil War.

President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Wednesday’s vote, Rep. Cheney, the third most powerful Republican in the House, issued a forceful declaration in favor of impeaching Trump.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney wrote in a statement. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

With news reports swirling Tuesday night that Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell favored convicting Trump on the incitement of insurrection charge and removing him from office, more House Republicans stepped forth to announce that they would also vote to impeach the president.

But on Wednesday, Trump’s Republican supporters moved to punish Cheney for what they saw as her betrayal of the president. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he would seek a vote to remove Cheney from her position as House Republican Conference Chair.

With just seven days remaining before Biden is set to be inaugurated, the Senate has little time to debate Trump’s removal. Since the U.S. Constitution mandates that a two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to remove a president, at least 17 Republicans and every sitting Democrat would need to vote in unison to do so.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ben Sasse of Nebraska have all stated that they would vote to convict Trump and remove him from office. Reports circulated on Wednesday that as many as 20 Senators might vote in favor of conviction.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the key to what happens next. McConnell and Trump, who worked closely for Trump’s entire term, have fallen out over the president’s disruptive antics since the Nov. 6 election, which he reportedly believes cost the Republicans two Senate seats in Georgia, reducing McConnell to minority leader for at least the next two years. Reports circulated that McConnell was open to allowing a vote to convict Trump.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hugs U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hugs U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

As the House debated whether to impeach Trump, McConnell sent a letter to his Senate colleagues indicating he had not decided on the matter of convicting the president.

“While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell said in his letter.

But convening a trial before Jan. 19, when the Senate is scheduled to return to session, would require a declaration of a national emergency by the two Senate leaders, McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Before the House even voted on Wednesday, McConnell rebuffed Schumer’s call for an emergency session.

A trial could still take place after Jan. 20, although Trump will no longer be president then. If he is convicted, the Senate could impose a lifetime ban on him holding office again, which would preclude any intention on his part to run for president again in 2024.

Wednesday’s vote to impeach Trump came the day after the House passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment in concert with the president’s cabinet to oust Trump from office.

In a Tuesday night letter to Pelosi, Pence declined to do so.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said in the letter, adding that invoking the amendment “would set a terrible precedent.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Reports: J.T. Miller, Jordie Benn out of Canucks' lineup due to COVID-19 protocols

    Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller are "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton.

  • Toronto Blue Jays sign president and CEO Mark Shapiro to five-year contract extension

    Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Maple Leafs looking to 'change the narrative' in 2021

    The Maple Leafs feel like the problem has been identified. And they spent much of the off-season reshaping their roster, and looking inwards, in hopes of correcting the issue.

  • Nick Nurse discusses the challenges of coaching with a mask on

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • NHL top props: Is it time to fade the Bruins?

    Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Bills-Ravens preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were once the most polarizing players of the 2018 Draft. Now, they're looking to lead the Bills and Ravens to the Super Bowl.

  • The North Division makes every Canadian team a contender ... almost

    On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: DFS strategy for the NHL season ahead

    The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.

  • Winnipeg Jets sign forward Trevor Lewis to one-year, $750,000 contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year, US$750,000 contract. Lewis, 34, played 56 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes. He had been with the Jets in training camp on a professional tryout. The native of Salt Lake City, Utah, has played 674 games over 12 seasons with the Kings while recording 163 points (70 goals, 93 assists) and 171 penalty minutes. Lewis won a pair of Stanley Cups with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and has posted 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 79 playoff games. Lewis was originally selected by the Kings in the first round (17th overall) in the 2006 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Report: Pacers send Victor Oladipo to Rockets as part of James Harden overhaul

    Another big name is moving in the landscape-shattering James Harden trade. With Harden headed to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets are acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. The Pacers will receive Caris LeVert and a second-round draft pick return.

  • Rockets trade James Harden to Nets

    Houston finally dealt the disgruntled guard following weeks of trade rumors.

  • Jets, Canucks face potential COVID issues as NHL gears up for opening night

    Hours before opening faceoff for the 2021 NHL season, potential COVID-19 concerns popped up in two Canadian markets. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, with coach Paul Maurice saying he was away because of COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown if Ehlers will be available Thursday when the Jets open their season against the visiting Calgary Flames. "I think him playing (Thursday) night is in the range of possibilities," Maurice said. Meanwhile, two Vancouver Canucks players are self isolating under the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple media reports. Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller were "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton. He declined to comment on the reason for the absences, but said the team "100 per cent" takes COVID-19 seriously. Players held out under the league's COVID-19 protocol do not necessarily have the illness. As questions were asked about Benn and Miller, the Canucks geared up to play a hockey game at night. “You can feel it today. It’s game day. It’s all business, to a point — we still have some fun in the morning with our guys. But it’s game day," Green said. "It’s what you play for, what you coach for. The best part of playing is the games, the best part of coaching is the games. And it’s nice to be back, for sure.” Further east, the Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted "Game On." Montreal sparkplug Brendan Gallagher expressed his excitement for renewing one of the oldest rivalries in Canadian sport on opening night. It's January instead of October and there will be no fans instead of 19,000-plus, but the hype machine still was whirring ahead of the Habs-Leafs all-Canadian division opener at Scotiabank Arena. "These new guys are going to get to understand the Montreal-Toronto rivalry pretty quickly, especially with the division format," Gallagher said. "It will be a lot of fun for us players to be a part of. It's going to be competitive and emotional. If you don't enjoy it, I guess you're playing the wrong sport." The Leafs released a video ahead of the opener, with visuals of virtual fans and the Toronto skyline setting the scene for what promises to be a unique night. The NHL is kicking off its abbreviated 56-game season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North America. The league says it his put comprehensive health and safety protocols in place in hopes to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. But unlike the league's restart of the 2019-20 season that saw teams play in isolated environments in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, teams will host games in their own arenas and travel for road games. And there have already been cracks. The league said 27 players had confirmed positive tests over training camp, including 17 players on the Dallas Stars. As part of the league's plan to play during the pandemic, all seven Canadian teams will play each other exclusively in the one-time-only North Division. South of the border, the Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin captain and Mark Stone got the 'C' with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. In Florida, the Panthers got star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back for the first time since training camp started. Bobrovsky was previously declared unfit to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Raiders need fresh blood at several spots on defense

    The Raiders need help at multiple spots on defense. We give them three players at three different spots who could offer help.

  • Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle dead of cancer at age 55

    VANCOUVER — Three-time Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55. Canada's Heddle and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the coxless pair and double sculls respectively. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight in 1992. "I am crushed and without words today at this loss," McBean wrote Wednesday in a social-media post. "Too soon." Heddle battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years. She died Monday at home in Vancouver, according to a Rowing Canada statement issued Wednesday on behalf of her family. "While our grief is as heavy as the darkest moment of night, the gifts given to us by Kathleen shine bright as the moon and stars," her family said in the statement. "With time, memories of our happiest days with Kathleen will be sure to overcome our tears." The statement included a November, 2020 quote from Heddle: "How is it that amongst some of the worst days ever, you can also experience some of the best?" Heddle was born in Trail, but her family moved to Vancouver when she was an infant. She became a rower while attending the University of British Columbia. Heddle and McBean are the only Canadian athletes to win three gold medals in Summer Olympic Games. They also claimed gold in the pair at the 1991 and 1995 world championships. Heddle's quiet resolve was the foil to McBean's more dominant personality. "Kathleen had an incredible sense of touch, seemingly aware of the natural rhythm and flow in things," her family wrote in its tribute to her. "Kathleen loved the serenity of being on the water and in nature, always a proponent of wearing a hat and sunscreen, even on a cloudy day." Heddle and McBean were inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB suspends political donations in light of attack on U.S. Capitol

    MLB joins a growing list of companies changing their political donation strategies after last week's U.S. Capitol attack and is the major sports league to do so.

  • Cranbrook, B.C., suing former hockey team, Western Hockey League over Manitoba move

    VANCOUVER — The City of Cranbrook, B.C., is suing its former hockey team as well as the Western Hockey League over the team's departure in 2019. The Kootenay Ice left for Manitoba before the start of the 2019-20 season, becoming the Winnipeg Ice. A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court says both the Ice and WHL are responsible for breaking a deal that was supposed to run through June 2023, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. The city said in its lawsuit the team was paying arena lease fees, a percentage of game receipts, a cut of the club's advertising revenue and it collected 100 per cent of the parking and concession money. The claims have not been tested in court. No statements of defence have been filed and neither the Winnipeg Ice nor the WHL could immediately be reached for comment. The team, which moved to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998, won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011. The city said in its lawsuit that the league and team should have been aware that its licence agreement would have been breached by moving the Ice, resulting in the city suffering losses. WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in 2019 the team was "not viable" in the Cranbrook community despite the support from the city and its fans. "It is a difficult decision, but given low attendance trends and the support required to operate a WHL club, it is necessary to move the franchise to a market where it can be sustainable on a long-term basis," he said. The Ice were purchased by current owners Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes in 2017 from the Chynoweth family. "We understand this will be disappointing news for Cranbrook. Unfortunately, our collective effort failed to achieve the results required to create confidence that the franchise could be viable in this market," Cockell said in a statement published by the WHL when the team's move was announced. The city said in its lawsuit that it worked to replace the outgoing team with a new tenant, but in doing so incurred unexpected costs and lost revenue that would have been generated by the former WHL franchise. Cranbrook is asking for general and special damages along with its court costs. The Ice's move to Winnipeg marked the return of major junior hockey to the city for the first time since the Winnipeg Warriors relocated to Moose Jaw, Sask., in 1984. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Nick Wells, The Canadian Press