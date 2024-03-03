A New 'House Hunters' Spin-Off Is Coming to HGTV with a Major Twist

There is no question that House Hunters is one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Since its premiere in 1999, House Hunters has graced us with a whopping 248 season, and it's still going strong. But, what if I told you the fan-favorite show is about to get even better?

That's right, our beloved House Hunters is coming out with a special series, House Hunters: All Stars, which incorporates all of our favorite elements of the classic show. However, the twist is that each episode features one of HGTV's all-stars helping homeowners find their new dream home! “For the first time ever, House Hunters fans are getting the star treatment, teaming up with their favorite HGTV experts to lead the hunt,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “The series has been a perennial hit for nearly 25 years, and we were inspired to marry the successful format with our incredible lineup of talent in this new iteration of the series. Now we can enjoy all the things we love about House Hunters as the network’s stars get buyers into their perfect home.”

You can look forward to seeing some of your favorite HGTV stars on House Hunters: All Stars. The list includes: Galey Alix from Home in a Heartbeat, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from Down Home Fab, Heather Rae El Moussa from The Flipping El Moussas, Mina Starsiak from Good Bones, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from Unsellable Houses, Rico Leon from Rico to the Rescue, Jasmine Roth from Help! I Wrecked My House, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate, Page Turner from Fix My Flip, and Veronica Valencia from Revealed.

Each of the stars will be helping buyers in their own home towns across the country from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles, California. House Hunters: All Stars will consist of 12 episodes. The series kicks off with a back-to-back double episode premiere on March 21. Episode one with Mina Starsiak will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's episode immediately after at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

We can't wait to tune in and see our favorite stars on our favorite show!

