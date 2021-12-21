THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS A NEW RETAIL SALON IN MILAN

MILAN, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary "King of Diamonds," and international luxury brand, announces the opening of its new retail salon in Milan, Italy. Located on Via Montenapoleone, one of the most prestigious and finest shopping destinations in the world, the salon houses Harry Winston's exquisite jewelry and timepiece collections, including the finest diamonds and rarest gemstones available today.

The new 3,821 square-foot salon is designed to capture the elegance and intimacy of a private estate. The House's signature soft taupe and grey color palette is used throughout and complements classic Winston elements such as custom designed lacquer, bronze accents, and antique bronze furniture with pristine marble floors and bespoke crystal chandeliers. The interior layout features dedicated galleries for bridal and collections, designed to highlight the breadth of Harry Winston's exceptional offering, while ensuring clients the highly personalized shopping experience that the House is known for. Private selling rooms provide the ideal environment for a discreet and truly luxurious shopping experience.

ABOUT HARRY WINSTON

Founded in New York City, in 1932, The House of Harry Winston continues to set the standard for the ultimate in fine jewelry and high-end watch making. From the acquisition of some of the world's most famous gemstones, including the Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds, to adorning Hollywood's leading ladies on the red carpet, for over eight decades, Harry Winston has been a symbol of the best there is.

Harry Winston Via Montenapoleone 14, 20121 Milano, Italy

