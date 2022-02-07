'House of Gucci's Jared Leto, LeBron James' 'Space Jam,' Ben Affleck earn Razzie Award nominations

From Screen Actors Guild nomination to Razzies.

Jared Leto, who earned a SAG awards nom along with Lady Gaga and the entire "House of Gucci" cast, is now up for two Razzie awards for the same polarizing role.

Leto drew Razzie noms for worst supporting actor and worst couple — the latter nomination paired with his "ridiculous" movie Italian accent, or his "17-pound latex face" — for his performance as Paolo Gucci, according to the 2022 Razzie nominations announced Monday.

The awards honor what the Razzies group deem are the most abysmal films and performances of 2021.

After making $162 million worldwide and earning a poor 25% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" took four Razzie noms, including worst movie and for James as worst actor.

Awards contender Ben Affleck was cited with a worst actor nomination for his role as French baron Count Pierre d'Alençon in "The Last Duel."

Last year's Razzies:Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler, Glenn Close earn worst actor nods

Review: 'The Last Duel' is dude-filled drama that doesn't do enough with its female perspective

LeBron James dunks on 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' haters, plus that epic 'Michael Jordan' cameo

Netflix's "Diana the Musical," based on the Broadway play that closed after less than 40 performances, led the dubious pack with nine Razzie nominations, including worst picture.

The thriller "Karen" followed with five nominations, including for worst picture and worst actress for Taryn Manning. Director Joe Wright's thriller "The Woman in the Window" tied that mark with five nominations, including worst movie and worst actress for Amy Adams.

Adams is also up for worst supporting actress for her role in "Dear Evan Hansen." The Steven Levenson musical drama took a total of four nominations, including worst actor for Ben Platt.

Story continues

The time-travel movie "Infinite" rounded out the worst picture category, also earning a worst actor nomination for Mark Wahlberg and worst supporting actress for Sophie Cookson.

Shirtless Mark Wahlberg schools Tom Holland on massage guns: 'For muscle recovery, nothing else'

"Deadlock" (Dec. 3, theaters and VOD): Bruce Willis stars in the action film as a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries who seize an energy plant and hold everyone inside hostage, leaving retired elite army ranger the only guy who can save the day.

Perennial Razzie target Bruce Willis earned his own special category — worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie. The eight nominations spanned Willis' entire 2021 oeuvre, "American Siege," "Apex," "Cosmic Sin," "Deadlock," "Fortress," "Out of Death," "Survive the Game" and "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

"Midnight," the thriller which sparked a whirlwind romance between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, also earned Fox a worst actress nomination.

More: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox's relationship timeline, from beginning to the proposal

More than 1,000 Razzie members from the United States and over two dozen countries cast their 2021 ballots online. This year's luckiest "winners" will be unveiled on the now-traditional date of "Oscars Eve," March 26.

For the complete list of nominations, go to Razzies.com

Oscars 2022: Can Kristen Stewart make a comeback? And is 'Spider-Man' no way happening?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Razzie Awards 2022: LeBron James, Ben Affleck, Jared Leto nominated