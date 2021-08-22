Who’s Who in ‘House of Gucci’: Unraveling the Real-Life Story Behind Ridley Scott’s Murder Drama

“Father, Son, and House of Gucci”: Has Lady Gaga ever uttered more iconic words?

The star-studded trailer for Ridley Scott‘s “House of Gucci,” in theaters November 24, promises plenty of greed, deception, and of course, murder. But audiences were also left to unravel the real-life mystery surrounding the fashionable family. The film already is being eyed for awards season buzz as Adam Driver and Gaga seem to be a match made in Academy Award heaven coming off respective critically acclaimed films “Marriage Story” and “A Star Is Born,” and coupled with performances by an unrecognizable Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons, all Oscar winners. Golden Globe award-winning star Salma Hayek rounds out the cast, alongside Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney.

Based on the book by Sarah Gay Gorden, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” the film follows Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) who was convicted of arranging the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Roberto Bentivegna wrote the script, with Scott directing and producing.

Underneath the lush furs, infamous Gucci prints, and thick faux Italian accents, “House of Gucci” presents two mysteries: the motive behind Reggiani’s crime, and what actually happened in real life. The crime biopic has already been deemed a “kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy, like a high-end soap opera” from cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, as he described in April.

First look photos from the film incited a debate from Patrizia Gucci, the great-granddaughter of house founder Guccio Gucci, over the accuracy of the project. “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” Gucci said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” Gucci stated to the Associated Press. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Director/producer Scott made “House of Gucci” with the cooperation of the Gucci fashion house, which the Gucci family sold in 1993. The brand allowed Scott’s production to access its wardrobe archives for costume designs and props. So, while the fashion may be accurate, what is the true story behind the Gucci drama?

Find out the true story behind each A-list actor’s character as we unravel the murderous story behind “House of Gucci.”

