The House Of Gucci Trailer Has Debuted And People Are Already Obsessed With This Lady Gaga Line

The trailer for Lady Gaga’s latest film House Of Gucci has landed, and it’s already making waves online.

The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

In it, Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

After the trailer gave fans their first look at the highly-anticipated film on Friday, there was a lot to take in – the cinematography, the wigs, the fashion... and Lady Gaga’s accent.

However, there’s one specific (and ridiculously camp) part that people have already become obsessed with...

Make sure you say your prayers morning and night; Father, Son and House of Gucci pic.twitter.com/gmgUqJLlYh — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 30, 2021

Father, Son and House Of Gucci is already another iconic statement in Gaga's career. Her accent and delivery is *chefs kiss*. pic.twitter.com/FLTNGny7kr — D ⚔️ (@gagaperry23) July 30, 2021

y’all, i was praying this movie was going to be camp af and BY GOD DID THIS DELIVER!



father, son, house of gucci 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DvwNmmndQY — Mallory (@MalCantSpell) July 30, 2021

I will never not say “father, son, and house of Gucci” again pic.twitter.com/ROK898Uv2E — 𝓓𝓮𝓫 (@ReyloBbyTrsh) July 30, 2021

the way "father, son and house of gucci" is already one of the most iconic quotes ever uttered in the history of cinema — ˗ˏˋ adi ˎˊ˗ (@parmesanprowler) July 30, 2021

IM JUST AWAKE THIS LOOKS SO CAMP IM OBSESSED WHAT THE FAAAAACK FATHER SON AND HOUSE OF GUCCI https://t.co/4Ujw6mBrgs — ☆ jess ☾ FATHER SON AND HOUSE OF GUCCI (@bensolopls) July 30, 2021

Father, Son and House of Gucci has become my new favorite phrase

pic.twitter.com/OMb8fybPBT — andy💋 (@andypgaga) July 30, 2021

LETS PUT father, son and house of gucci IN OUR BIOS OR SOMEHTIMG — isa💋 (@gagashotwife) July 30, 2021

father, son and House of Gucci is already so fucking iconic… we have our new pic.twitter.com/N5QTrRF6AB — onion girl (@party__nauseous) July 30, 2021

Father, Son and #HouseOfGucci



Why do I have a feeling this will be the new ‘Paws Up’ amongst Little Monsters? 😆@ladygagapic.twitter.com/AyTEZQuswO — Vicky - CEO of Gay Leo (TMNT) (@NinjaTurtleGaga) July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga when she said “Father, Son, and the House of Gucci” pic.twitter.com/CDbZ3uatgJ — Peter Calabrese (@P_Calabrese) July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga's Italian-but-actually-Russian accent teamed with that hair and the 'father, son, house of Gucci' blessing bit is the campest thing I've ever seen, I cannot wait for this film https://t.co/IAK86zDOK4 — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) July 30, 2021

House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

The film also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, and was directed by Ridley Scott.

It spans three decades recounting the case that captivated Italy at the time, which saw Gucci shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was later convicted of orchestrating the murder.

In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.

The movie, however, has already received a less-than-enthusiastic response from members of the family it portrays.

House Of Gucci debuts in UK cinemas on 26 November.

