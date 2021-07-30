‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Shine as Mr. and Mrs. Gucci

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga shine as Mr. and Mrs. Gucci in the trailer for “House of Gucci,” hitting theaters on Nov. 24.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty. Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” says Gaga as Patrizia, as Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” plays on the trailer.

“House of Gucci” is written by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. MGM, Bron Creative and Scott Free Productions produce.

Filmed in Europe, “House of Gucci” marks Gaga’s first film since “A Star Is Born,” which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

In April, Patrizia Gucci — the great-grandchild of Guccio Gucci — told the Associated Press she is worried the film “goes beyond the headline-grabbing true-crime story and pries into the private lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.”

She continued, “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system. … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

