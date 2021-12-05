House of Gucci Isn't Streaming Yet - Here's When It's Likely To

HOUSE OF GUCCI, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, 2021. MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

Movie releases were turned on their heads over the past two years, while theaters were closed and people were staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, many movies that came out in 2020 and 2021 were released to streaming services in a way that hadn't happened before. Now that theaters are back up and running, though, some studios are doing hybrid releases: putting movies in theaters and on streaming platforms at the same time. Not House of Gucci, though. The movie, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, was released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 24. It's not yet streaming - and probably won't be for a bit.

In House of Gucci - which is, of course, about the fashion house's dynasty - Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), who was convicted of ordering Gucci's 1985 murder. The real Reggiani served 18 years in prison before being released. The film is already generating award season buzz, so it only makes sense that people are keen to see it. As of right now, it's not streaming, but we know that it should be coming to Paramount+ in the not-so-distant future.

According to Variety, per a deal with Epix and Paramount Pictures, the studio's movies will eventually land on the streaming service. Unfortunately there's no time frame right now for when this might happen. Our best guess is House of Gucci will be on Paramount+ roughly 45 days after the theatrical release. Whereas movies used to come to streaming services 90 days after a theatrical release, that length of time was slashed in half during the pandemic. Doing the math, that means House of Gucci could possibly be available to stream around Jan. 8, 2022. We'll just have to wait to see what happens, though. In the meantime, you can still catch the movie in many theaters.