House GOP to probe Biden family; Biden, McCarthy set to discuss debt limit: live updates

Sarah Elbeshbishi and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
House Republicans will begin their probe next week into President Joe Biden's policies and family, particularly his son Hunter Biden— just as the president vies for America's attention ahead of his Feb. 7 State of the Union address.

A House Oversight Committee hearing, slated for the day after Biden's remarks, will deal with the laptop once owned by Hunter, which has become a favorite target of GOP critics. The hearing will also examine Twitter's decision to block a New York Post story on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

Here's what else is going on in politics Tuesday.

  • Biden in the Big Apple: President Joe Biden will travel to New York City Tuesday to announce that Amtrak will receive $292 million for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

  • CRT in schools?: Several Cincinnati-area school districts are featured in an anti-critical race theory sting, published by a national, conservative media watchdog organization, in which local school administrators say they would continue teaching about diversity and social justice even if Ohio law forbids teaching such concepts.

  • Debt limit debate: Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will discuss federal spending Wednesday in a highly-anticipated one-on-one meeting that could indicate how far apart both sides are on addressing the debt ceiling deadline.

Conservative media group goes undercover in search of CRT in Ohio

Several Cincinnati-area school districts are featured in an anti-critical race theory sting published over the weekend by Accuracy in Media, a national, conservative media watchdog organization. In the video, local school administrators say they would continue to teach about diversity and social justice even if Ohio law forbids teaching such concepts.

"We'll just call it something else," Mason Early Childhood Center Assistant Principal Vivian Alvarez says in the video. "We're still going to do the same work."

Mason City Schools spokesperson Tracey Carson told the Cincinnati Enquirer, a USA TODAY affiliate, that the district does not teach CRT, "nor do we teach it in practice while calling it something else."

-- Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer

Will white women be more reliable voters for Democrats in 2024?

Though women as a whole lean Democratic, white women tend to vote more conservatively than women of color.

In recent years, Republicans' messaging on schools' purported teachings on "critical race theory" — the idea that racism is embedded in all American laws and institutions — has been particularly effective at pushing white women voters to the right, said Jatia Wrighten, an African American studies professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. Critical race theory is an academic concept that is not taught in public schools.

But the 2022 overturning of Roe brought many white women back into the Democratic fold. In the midterm elections, Democrats successfully defended every incumbent Senate seat and managed to minimize substantial losses in the House, largely due to women who were furious about the decision.

That leaves Democrats with a daunting task for 2024: Persuading white women to join — and stick with — the party, giving Democrats a shot at control of Washington.

-- Ella Lee, Mabinty Quarshie

Biden traveling to NYC Tuesday

President Joe Biden heads to New York City Tuesday, where he will announce Amtrak is receiving $292 million for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

His trip is the second of three this week to promote benefits of the infrastructure bill. The president highlighted a rail tunnel project in Baltimore on Monday and will discuss lead pipe removal in Philadelphia on Friday.

In New York, Biden’s trip also includes a fundraising stop for the Democratic National Committee.

-- Maureen Groppe

'We're here': Donald Trump hits the campaign trail again in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Biden family hearing in House Oversight slated for next week

The day after he delivers the State of the Union, President Joe Biden and his family will be the subject of a GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing.

A hearing on Twitter’s decision to initially block the New York Post’s reporting on the “Biden family’s business schemes” and Hunter Biden’s laptop will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, a committee spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, has repeatedly said the panel is focused on the president, not his son. Former Twitter employees Vijaya Gadde, Yoel Roth and James Baker will testify at the hearing, according to the committee.

- Candy Woodall

More: Biden’s most vocal Republican antagonists emerge from the sidelines – with subpoena power

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House GOP set to probe Hunter Biden's laptop: live politics updates

