‘The House of Flowers’ Creator Manolo Caro and Woo Films Enter First Look Deal With Onyx Collective

Manolo Caro has entered a multi-year first look deal with Onyx Collective alongside Rafael Ley and Maria Jose Cordova of Woo Films, who produced Caro’s Netflix series “The House of Flowers.”

Along with “The House of Flowers,” which ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2020, Caro is known for creating Netflix’s 2020 limited series “Someone Has to Die” and directing films including 2016’s “Tales of an Immoral Couple” and 2018’s “Perfect Strangers.” Woo Films has been behind several of Caro’s projects as well as films the Netflix films “Noise” (2022) and “Where the Tracks End” (2023) and the Viggo Mortensen-led “Eureka” (2023).

More from Variety

“Manolo Caro is in a rare class of storytellers who blend heart and humor to reveal the essence of what makes us all human,” said Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective. “He is a proven hit maker, and we’re excited to bring his universal stories to the Hulu audience.”

“Joining the creative voices at Onyx is not only a commitment to my artistic mission but a critical reflection of my own identity,” says Caro. “I want to tell stories through my particular vision and pop lens and create content that allows me to share with the world what my culture is and what has driven me all the way here.”

Among the projects Onyx Collective has brought to Hulu since launching in 2021 are the Kerry Washington-led comedy series “Unprisoned,” the Washington-produced legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” Questlove’s Harlem Cultural Festival documentary “Summer of Soul” and “The 1619 Project” based on the New York Times Magazine project of the same name. Onyx’s upcoming titles include the Natasha Rothwell comedy “How to Die Alone” and docuseries “Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash.”



Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.