House fire in Vaughan, Ont., leaves two people dead

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Vaughan, Ontario, north of Toronto.

The York Regional Police say they were called at approximately 2:30 p-m on Saturday to respond to a house on fire.

Police say fire crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire, but two people were found dead inside the home.

The force says the victims have not yet been identified.

An investigation is underway and in its early stages, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

York police notified the offices of the Fire Marshal and Chief Coroner and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12th, 2023.

The Canadian Press