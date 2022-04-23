House fire in Independence injures four people, including two juveniles, Saturday morning

An Independence house fire Saturday morning injured four people, including two juveniles, according to a post on social media by the city.

The Independence Fire Department responded at 8:34 a.m. to a residential fire in the 900 block of South Mill Street.

Once firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front door. There were 11 people in the household. Four people were injured, including two juveniles. All four were transported to a hospital, with two in critical condition.

The fire was put out by 8:55 a.m., the city said.

The Red Cross was sent to help the family and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.